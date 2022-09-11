US marks 21st anniversary of September 11 terror attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US marks 21st anniversary of September 11 terror attacks

By Press Association
September 11, 2022, 2:10 pm Updated: September 11, 2022, 7:40 pm
First responders salute in a driving rain as a US flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington (Andrew Harnik/AP)
First responders salute in a driving rain as a US flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Americans have remembered 9/11 with readings of victims’ names, volunteer work and other tributes 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on US soil.

A tolling bell and moment of silence began the commemoration at ground zero in New York, where the World Trade Centre’s twin towers were destroyed by hijacked-plane attacks on September 11 2001.

Victims’ relatives and dignitaries also convened at the two other attack sites – the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.

Other communities around the country are marking the day with candlelight vigils, interfaith services and other commemorations.

Some Americans are joining in volunteer projects on a day federally recognised as both Patriot Day and a national day of service and remembrance.

The observances follow a fraught milestone anniversary last year.

It came weeks after the chaotic and humbling end of the Afghanistan war that the US launched in response to the attacks.

First responders stand in a driving rain as a US flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington
First responders stand in a driving rain as a US flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington (Andrew Harnik/AP)

But if this September 11 may be less of an inflection point, it remains a point for reflection on the attack that killed nearly 3,000 people, spurred a US-led “war on terror” worldwide and reconfigured national security policy.

It also stirred — for a time — a sense of national pride and unity for many, while subjecting Muslim Americans to years of suspicion and bigotry and engendering debate over the balance between safety and civil liberties.

In ways both subtle and plain, the aftermath of 9/11 ripples through American politics and public life to this day.

And the attacks have cast a long shadow on the personal lives of thousands of people who survived, responded or lost loved ones, friends and colleagues.

More than 70 of Sekou Siby’s co-workers perished at Windows on the World, the restaurant atop the trade centre’s north tower.

Mr Siby had been scheduled to work that morning until another cook asked him to switch shifts.

He never took a restaurant job again; it would have brought back too many memories.

The Ivorian immigrant wrestled with how to comprehend such horror in a country where he had come looking for a better life.

First responders and guests stand in the driving rain after a US flag is unfurled at the Pentagon
First responders and guests stand in the driving rain after a US flag is unfurled at the Pentagon (Andrew Harnik/AP)

He found it difficult to form the type of close, family-like friendships he and his Windows on the World co-workers had shared.

It was too painful, he had learned, to become attached to people when “you have no control over what’s going to happen to them next”.

“Every 9/11 is a reminder of what I lost that I can never recover,” says Mr Siby, who is now president and CEO of ROC United.

The restaurant workers’ advocacy group evolved from a relief centre for Windows on the World workers who lost their jobs when the twin towers fell.

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden spoke and lay a wreath at the Pentagon, while first lady Jill Biden spoke in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where one of the hijacked planes went down after passengers and crew members tried to storm the cockpit as the hijackers headed for Washington, saying: “We will never forget. We will never forget.”

Mr Biden said his administration continues to pursue those responsible for the 9/11 attacks, even after the US left Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden stands during a moment of silence during a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington
President Joe Biden stands during a moment of silence during a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington (Susan Walsh/AP)

Last month, Mr Biden announced the US had killed Ayman al-Zawahri, the Al-Qaida leader who helped plot the atrocities, in a clandestine operation.

“We will never forget, we will never give up,” Mr Biden said.

“Our commitment to preventing another attack on the United States is without end.”

The President was joined by family members of the fallen, first responders who had been at the Pentagon on the day of the attack, as well as Defence Department leadership for the annual moment of tribute carried out in New York City, the Pentagon and Somerset County, Pennsylvania.

President Joe Biden participates in a wreath-laying ceremony while visiting the Pentagon
President Joe Biden participates in a wreath-laying ceremony while visiting the Pentagon (Susan Walsh/AP)

“We owe you an incredible, incredible debt,” Mr Biden said.

Al-Qaida conspirators had seized control of the jets to use as passenger-filled missiles.

Vice president Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff joined the observance at the National September 11 Memorial in New York, but by tradition, no political figures speak at the ground zero ceremony.

It centres instead on victims’ relatives reading aloud the names of the dead.

Readers often add personal remarks that form an alloy of American sentiments about September 11 — grief, anger, toughness, appreciation for first responders and the military, appeals to patriotism, hopes for peace, occasional political barbs, and a poignant accounting of the graduations, weddings, births and daily lives that victims have missed.

Some relatives also lament that a nation which came together — to some extent — after the attacks has since splintered apart.

So much so that federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies, which were reshaped to focus on international terrorism after 9/11, now see the threat of domestic violent extremism as equally urgent.

