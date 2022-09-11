Australia complete series whitewash with 25-run victory against New Zealand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Australia complete series whitewash with 25-run victory against New Zealand

By Press Association
September 11, 2022, 2:20 pm
Australia’s white-ball captain Aaron Finch led his side to a series win against New Zealand in his final one-day international (Dan Mullan/PA)
Australia have whitewashed New Zealand 3-0 in the Chappell-Hadlee Series after winning the final one-day international in Cairns by 25 runs.

The hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead when winning by 113 runs at Cazaly’s Stadium on Thursday and ensured captain Aaron Finch bowed out on a triumphant note in his last ODI match.

Finch, who will captain Australia at next month’s T20 World Cup on home soil, announced he was retiring from one-day cricket on Saturday.

In reply to Australia’s 267 for five, New Zealand were all out for 242, with last man Trent Boult dismissed by Mitchell Starc off the penultimate ball of the match.

Man-of-the-series Steve Smith top-scored for Australia with a 131-ball 105, which included 11 fours and a six, while Marnus Labuschagne (52) and wicket-keeper Alex Carey (42 not out) helped the hosts set a challenging target.

Finch faced just 13 balls before being bowled by Tim Southee for five in his final ODI innings.

New Zealand slipped to 112 for five in the 28th over after captain Kane Williamson was run out by Labushagne for 27.

They responded through Glenn Phillips (47), Jimmy Neesham (36) and Mitchell Santner (30) and needed 46 from the final 30 balls.

But Phillips was given out off Starc after Sean Abbott threw the ball back to himself while taking a catch after stepping over the boundary and all momentum was lost when Santner holed out to Abbott off Cameron Green in the following over.

