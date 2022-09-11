Catalan separatists rally – with movement fraying five years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Catalan separatists rally – with movement fraying five years on

By Press Association
September 11, 2022, 5:02 pm
Protesters burn Spain and France flags as they take part in a demonstration during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain (Joan Mateu Parra/AP)
Tens of thousands of Catalan separatists have rallied in Barcelona.

It is an attempt by the march’s organisers to reignite the independence movement that is fraying as it nears the five-year anniversary of its failed breakaway bid from the rest of Spain.

For the past decade, the September 11 rally held on Catalonia’s main holiday has been the focal point of the north-east region’s separatist movement.

It has drawn in several hundreds of thousands of people clamouring to create a new country out of this corner of the western Mediterranean.

But the unity between pro-independence political parties and the civil society groups that led the October 2017 independence push, which received no international support and was quickly quashed, is in danger of falling apart.

Men dressed in costumes shoot their rifles during a performance to celebrate the Catalan National Day in Barcelona
The Catalan National Assembly (ANC), a civil group organising Sunday’s march, is strongly opposed to the talks that the Catalan government is holding with Spain’s central government in Madrid.

The influential organisation says it has lost faith in political parties and is ready to move on without them toward a new attempt at breaking with Spain.

That led Catalonia’s regional president, Pere Aragones, to announce he will be the first Catalan president to not attend the annual march, which separatists have used as a show of force.

Dolors Feliu, the president of ANC, told The Associated Press (AP) she hopes Sunday’s rally will serve as a wake-up call for Mr Aragones to cease negotiations with the central government since she is convinced that, if left to Spain, Catalonia will never be free.

“We understand that it has to be the people on the street and the institutions committed to independence who achieve independence and that the Spanish state will oppose us,” Ms Feliu said.

“If we wait for the approval of the Spanish state, we won’t get anywhere.”

Mr Aragones did participate in other events on the holiday, but other members of his Republican Left of Catalonia party endured jeers of “traitors” from spectators when they made the traditional offering of flowers at a monument to a Catalan nationalist in Barcelona in the morning.

Mr Aragones defends the ongoing talks with the government of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez as vital.

He insists he will not renounce his pledge to hold another referendum on independence, but in the short term the talks are crucial to finding solutions for the dozens of Catalans who are in legal trouble for their role in the 2017 breakaway bid that was ruled illegal by Spanish courts.

Coinciding with the talks, Spain’s government issued pardons last year for nine Catalan separatist leaders who had been sentenced to long prison terms for leading the 2017 bid.

The infighting threatening Catalonia’s separatist cause comes while Scotland is seeking to hold a second independence referendum after the “No” vote won in 2014.

Catalan separatist parties won 52% of the votes in an election last year and maintained their hold on the regional parliament, but after years of extreme tensions and protests that turned violent in 2019, many people, especially the roughly half of Catalans who want to remain a part of Spain, are relieved there is a dialogue with central authorities.

There are divisions also between the separatist political parties that form Catalonia’s government.

The junior member of Mr Aragones’ government shares the ANC’s scepticism of the talks with Madrid.

Its leadership has publicly talked about leaving the government unless there is a stronger plan of action to force independence.

But no one, not the ANC or the more radical separatist parties, seem to be able to articulate exactly how they can achieve independence if not via an authorised referendum.

The 2017 bid was based on an unauthorised referendum on independence, and that only got the separatists into legal problems.

Historian Enric Ucelay-Da Cal, author of several books on Catalonia and its separatist movement, says this marks the low point of the current push.

“I think the whole movement is out on a limb,” Mr Ucelay-Da Cal told the AP.

“I don’t see the association movement being able to lead any better than the parties have done, because none of them are facing the real facts.

“They are not sizing up who they are. They are saying, ‘We are everybody’.”

He said the movement’s splintering is “just a hangover – you had the party and it didn’t work out”.

