Spanish novelist Javier Marias dies aged 70

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Spanish novelist Javier Marias dies aged 70

By Press Association
September 11, 2022, 5:08 pm
Javier Marias, Spain’s most prestigious novelist of the past 50 years, has died aged 70, his publisher said (SOPA Images Limited/Alamy/PA)
Javier Marias, Spain’s most prestigious novelist of the past 50 years, has died aged 70, his publisher said (SOPA Images Limited/Alamy/PA)

Javier Marias, Spain’s most prestigious novelist of the past 50 years, has died aged 70, his publisher said.

Spanish news agency EFE said Marias died in a hospital after not recovering from a lung infection.

Marias was the author of 15 novels, translations and collections of his weekly newspaper columns.

His best known novels include Corazon Tan Blanco (Heart So White), Todas Las Almas (All Souls) and Mañana En La Batalla Piensa En Mi (Tomorrow In The Battle Think On Me).

Many of his works have been translated into English and other languages.

He was considered for years to be the leading Spanish candidate to win the Nobel Prize for Literature since Camilo Jose Cela was awarded the honour in 1989.

“(This is) a sad day for Spanish literature,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted.

“Javier Marias, one of the greatest writers of our age, has left us.

“His immense and talented body of work will be fundamental for Spanish literature.

“My condolences for his family and friends in these difficult moments.”

Marias was elected to Spain’s Royal Academy, the nation’s highest literary and linguistic authority, in 2006.

Winner of several international fiction prizes, he was professor of Spanish literature and translation at Oxford and at Wellesley College in Massachusetts in the 1980s.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Carlos Alcaraz kisses the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York
Carlos Alcaraz lies on the court after winning the US Open (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam title
(Kostiantyn Liberov/AP)
Russia hits power stations after Ukraine counter-offensive
Union Berlin went top of the Bundesliga for the first time in their history with a win at Cologne (Federico Gambarini/dpa)
Union Berlin go top of the Bundesliga for first time in the club’s history
Prime Minister and Social Democratic party leader Magdalena Andersson (Jonas Ekströmer/TT News Agency via AP)
Social Democrats and populists do well in Swedish vote, poll shows
Shane Lowry lifts the trophy after winning the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth (Adam Davy/PA)
This is one for the good guys – Shane Lowry hails BMW PGA Championship…
Protesters burn Spain and France flags as they take part in a demonstration during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain (Joan Mateu Parra/AP)
Catalan separatists rally – with movement fraying five years on
Jon Rahm set the clubhouse target following a stunning 62 in the final round of the BMW PGA Championship (Adam Davy/PA)
Jon Rahm sets clubhouse lead at BMW PGA Championship with stunning 62
Australia’s white-ball captain Aaron Finch led his side to a series win against New Zealand in his final one-day international (Dan Mullan/PA)
Australia complete series whitewash with 25-run victory against New Zealand
First responders salute in a driving rain as a US flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington (Andrew Harnik/AP)
US marks 21st anniversary of September 11 terror attacks

More from Press and Journal

Riders from the Old Milltimber Farm Livery stood and saluted the coffin as it passed. Picture by Andrew Wilkie.
Queen's cortege: Riders near Peterculter pay tribute on horseback as the Queen's coffin passes
0
Javier Marias, Spain’s most prestigious novelist of the past 50 years, has died aged 70, his publisher said (SOPA Images Limited/Alamy/PA)
The Voice of the North: A special goodbye to a queen we loved as…
0
People in Ballater paying tribute to the Queen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Queen's cortege: Best of north and north-east social media paying tribute to Her Majesty
0
Flowers under the Jubilee Arch in Braemar. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Flowers placed under new archway at Braemar Gathering venue loved by Queen
0
Mourners turned out in their thousands to see the Queen's cortege through Aberdeen. Picture by DCT Media.
Queen's Cortege: Aberdeen gave the Queen 'an emotional send-off' as thousands line streets
0
farmers guard of honour
Queen’s cortege: Deeside farmers line up tractors in guard of honour near Banchory
0