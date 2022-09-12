One dead after boat overturns at Grand Canyon National Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

One dead after boat overturns at Grand Canyon National Park

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 7:32 am
The Hance Rapid, located where Red Canyon intersects with the Colorado River at River Mile 77 (Carl Bowman/National Park Service/AP)
The Hance Rapid, located where Red Canyon intersects with the Colorado River at River Mile 77 (Carl Bowman/National Park Service/AP)

A 67-year-old man has died after a motorboat overturned during a Colorado River trip inside the Grand Canyon National Park, officials said.

Park officials said the boat flipped just after 2pm on Saturday at Bedrock Rapid, which rafting experts say is a large rocky island which divides the river into left and right channels.

Emergency medical personnel treated four people and took them to the South Rim, officials said.

Authorities say their injuries are not critical.

Park officials identified the victim as Ronald Vanderlugt but did not immediately say where he was from.

Mr Vanderlugt was on the fifth day of his trip, they said.

Members of the river trip group pulled him out of the water, saw he was unresponsive and began CPR, park officials said.

They said park rangers were flown in by helicopter but Mr Vanderlugt could not be resuscitated.

The boat overturned in the rapid when it came up against a rock, said John Dillon, executive director of the Grand Canyon River Outfitters Association, which represents outfitters permitted in the canyon.

Mr Dillon said some of the passengers decided against continuing the trip, operated by Western River Expeditions.

An investigation will be conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Grey kangaroos are common in Western Australia (Rob Griffith/AP)
Man, 77, killed by kangaroo in south-west Australia
Russell Wilson falls short in return to Seattle as Seahawks beat Denver Broncos (Stephen Brashear/AP)
Russell Wilson falls short in return to Seattle as Seahawks beat Denver Broncos
Jesse Armstrong declares ‘a big week for successions’ following top Emmy win (Mark Terrill/AP)
Jesse Armstrong declares ‘a big week for successions’ following top Emmy win
In pictures: the 2022 Emmy Awards( Mark Terrill/AP)
In pictures: the 2022 Emmy Awards
FA Cup third and fourth round replays could be scrapped this season (Adam Davy/PA Images).
FA Cup third and fourth round replays could be scrapped to ease fixture backlog
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his forces have liberated more than 2,300 square miles in the east and the south since the beginning of September (Kostiantyn Liberov/AP)
Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine retook 2,300 square miles in September
Lizzo gives emotional speech on representation following Emmy win (Mark Terrill/AP)
Lizzo gives emotional speech on representation following Emmy win
Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham pays tribute to the Queen at 74th Emmy awards (Jae C. Hong/AP)
Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham pays tribute to the Queen at 74th Emmy awards
Emma Raducanu made a winning start in Slovenia (PA Wire)
Emma Raducanu wins opener in Slovenia as opponent Dayana Yastremska retires
Chris Eubank Sr says his son’s bout with Conor Benn should not take place (Steven Paston/PA)
My son’s life cannot be put in danger – Chris Eubank Sr in Conor…

More from Press and Journal

Recycle8,s new chief executive, Mark Gillespie, left, with chief technology officer Ian Skene.
North-east firm Recycl8 brings in another big name
0
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie in action.
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie vows to hit the goal trail this season... and is…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Jason Campbell threatened to burn down homes on Morriston Road, Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Fuming fisherman sent threatening message to neighbour in 'tit-for-tat' noise complaint
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson feels everyone will get their chance to pay respects to her majesty, the Queen, before and after the weekend's matches.
Respect for Queen will continue before, during and after this weekend's games, says Ross…
0
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser Picture shows; Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser. .. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Man in court after woman terrorised during nine-year reign of terror
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and St Johnstone's Andy Considine
Duncan Shearer: Jim Goodwin's latest comments on Andy Considine reminded me of incident near…
0