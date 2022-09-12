Dubai court rejects Danish extradition request for British financier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Dubai court rejects Danish extradition request for British financier

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 9:36 am Updated: September 12, 2022, 10:32 am
Sanjay Shah poses for a photograph on the Palm Jumeriah Island in Dubai (Christopher Pike/AP)
Sanjay Shah poses for a photograph on the Palm Jumeriah Island in Dubai (Christopher Pike/AP)

A British man suspected of masterminding a £1.5 billion tax scheme cannot be extradited to Denmark to face charges, an Emirati court has ruled.

The decision in the high-profile case grants the hedge fund trader, Sanjay Shah, a victory against Danish authorities, who sought him for his role in one of the country’s largest fraud cases.

Monday’s court ruling, which judges delivered without explanation, can be appealed by prosecutors.

The elaborate scheme, which ran for three years from 2012, involved foreign businesses pretending to own shares in Danish companies and claiming tax refunds they were not eligible for.

“Of course we will try to get him (out) on bail now immediately,” Shah’s lawyer, Ali al-Zarooni, told the Associated Press.

Prosecutors in Copenhagen did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The 52-year-old financier has maintained his innocence in past interviews with journalists but never appeared in Denmark to answer accusations.

Mr Al-Zarooni had contested the extradition, arguing in past closed-door hearings that Denmark had “breached” the rules of international extradition treaties in unspecified ways.

Shah’s lifestyle on Dubai’s luxurious palm-shaped island over the past few years has sparked outrage in Denmark.

After the countries signed an extradition treaty, Dubai police arrested Shah in June.

During his time in Dubai, the hedge fund manager ran a centre for autistic children that shut down in 2020 as Denmark tried to extradite him.

He also oversaw a British-based charity, Autism Rocks, which raised funds through concerts and performances.

His arrest comes as pressure grows on Dubai, the region’s financial hub, over its alleged weaknesses in combating illicit finance.

The UAE, a federation of seven emirates, has long invited the wealthy, including disgraced public figures, to invest in the country without questioning where they made their money.

In recent months, however, the UAE has arrested several suspects wanted for major crimes, including two of the Gupta brothers from South Africa, accused of facilitating vast public corruption and draining state resources with former president Jacob Zuma.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Grey kangaroos are common in Western Australia (Rob Griffith/AP)
Man, 77, killed by kangaroo in south-west Australia
Russell Wilson falls short in return to Seattle as Seahawks beat Denver Broncos (Stephen Brashear/AP)
Russell Wilson falls short in return to Seattle as Seahawks beat Denver Broncos
Jesse Armstrong declares ‘a big week for successions’ following top Emmy win (Mark Terrill/AP)
Jesse Armstrong declares ‘a big week for successions’ following top Emmy win
In pictures: the 2022 Emmy Awards( Mark Terrill/AP)
In pictures: the 2022 Emmy Awards
FA Cup third and fourth round replays could be scrapped this season (Adam Davy/PA Images).
FA Cup third and fourth round replays could be scrapped to ease fixture backlog
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his forces have liberated more than 2,300 square miles in the east and the south since the beginning of September (Kostiantyn Liberov/AP)
Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine retook 2,300 square miles in September
Lizzo gives emotional speech on representation following Emmy win (Mark Terrill/AP)
Lizzo gives emotional speech on representation following Emmy win
Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham pays tribute to the Queen at 74th Emmy awards (Jae C. Hong/AP)
Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham pays tribute to the Queen at 74th Emmy awards
Emma Raducanu made a winning start in Slovenia (PA Wire)
Emma Raducanu wins opener in Slovenia as opponent Dayana Yastremska retires
Chris Eubank Sr says his son’s bout with Conor Benn should not take place (Steven Paston/PA)
My son’s life cannot be put in danger – Chris Eubank Sr in Conor…

More from Press and Journal

Recycle8,s new chief executive, Mark Gillespie, left, with chief technology officer Ian Skene.
North-east firm Recycl8 brings in another big name
0
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie in action.
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie vows to hit the goal trail this season... and is…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Jason Campbell threatened to burn down homes on Morriston Road, Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Fuming fisherman sent threatening message to neighbour in 'tit-for-tat' noise complaint
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson feels everyone will get their chance to pay respects to her majesty, the Queen, before and after the weekend's matches.
Respect for Queen will continue before, during and after this weekend's games, says Ross…
0
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser Picture shows; Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser. .. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Man in court after woman terrorised during nine-year reign of terror
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and St Johnstone's Andy Considine
Duncan Shearer: Jim Goodwin's latest comments on Andy Considine reminded me of incident near…
0