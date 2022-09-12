Liverpool fans need no lessons in respecting Queen tributes – Jurgen Klopp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Liverpool fans need no lessons in respecting Queen tributes – Jurgen Klopp

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 2:30 pm Updated: September 12, 2022, 4:36 pm
Jurgen Klopp is preparing his side to take on Ajax (Nigel French/PA)
Jurgen Klopp is preparing his side to take on Ajax (Nigel French/PA)

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool fans do not need any advice on observing a minute’s silence in memory of the Queen.

The club will mark the occasion of Elizabeth II’s death ahead of their Champions League home match with Ajax on Tuesday night.

There has been plenty of conjecture since the cancellation of the weekend’s Premier League fixtures about how the club’s supporters – who have regularly booed the national anthem at recent finals and the FA Community Shield – would respond to a show of respect for the monarchy.

Klopp said it should not even be a subject for debate.

“I think it is the right thing to do, but I don’t think our people need any kind of advice from me for showing respect,” he said.

“There are plenty of examples where people showed exactly the right respect; one which surprised me and I was really proud of that moment was last season when we played Manchester United around a very sad situation with Cristiano Ronaldo’s family (fans applauded in sympathy following the death of his newborn son).

“And that is what I expect. For me, it is clear that’s what we have to do. That’s it.”

Liverpool announced plans on Monday afternoon for how they would mark the Queen’s death.

“Players, officials, staff and supporters will come together for a period of silence before kick-off. Players will also wear black armbands as a mark of respect,” a club statement read.

“Flags at Anfield have been lowered to half-mast and will remain so throughout the full mourning period. The club crests on all social media platforms have also changed to black and white, representing the colours of the mourning period.

“LFC would like to thank supporters in advance of Tuesday’s fixture for marking the Queen’s passing at Anfield.”

Klopp’s mother – also named Elisabeth – died aged 81 in February last year, but but he was unable to attend the funeral in person due to the Covid travel restrictions in place at the time, so he said he understood the grief people were feeling.

“I was really busy (last week), but still I am 55 years old and she is the only queen of England I ever knew,” he said.

“I don’t know her, but the things you can see she was a really warm, nice-loved lady and that is all that I need to know.

“Because of my personal experience not too long (ago)…It is obviously not about what I think but what people felt who are much closer to her and I respect their grief a lot and that is why I will show my respect tomorrow night with the minute’s silence if it goes through.”

All football was cancelled over the weekend, so there was no opportunity for Liverpool to get their 4-1 Champions League defeat to Napoli out of their system.

“It would have been a tough one anyway, but yes (we’d have liked it played),” he added. “But for reasons we all know it didn’t happen and we respect that.

“We try to use the time for analysis and training, which makes sense after the game against Napoli.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo (Martin Rickett/PA)
Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo reconsidering Saudi Arabia offer
Russell Wilson falls short in return to Seattle as Seahawks beat Denver Broncos (Stephen Brashear/AP)
Russell Wilson falls short in return to Seattle as Seahawks beat Denver Broncos
McLaren were hit with a 100 million dollars (£49.2million) fine on this day in 2007 (David Davies/PA)
On this day in 2007: McLaren fined and stripped of points in spy scandal
FA Cup third and fourth round replays could be scrapped this season (Adam Davy/PA Images).
FA Cup third and fourth round replays could be scrapped to ease fixture backlog
Robert Page has signed a new four-year deal as Wales manager (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Robert Page signs new Wales contract ahead of World Cup
Tammy Abraham scored the winner as Roma’s strong start to the season continued. (Fabrizio Corradetti/PA)
Tammy Abraham scores winner as in-form Roma claim victory at Empoli
Antonio Conte visited Buckingham Palace on Friday to pay respect to the Queen (Zak Goodwin/PA)
Antonio Conte visited Buckingham Palace to pay his respects to the Queen
Adam Wharton has signed a five-year deal at Blackburn. (Nick Potts/PA)
Teenage midfielder Adam Wharton signs new five-year Blackburn contract
Emma Raducanu made a winning start in Slovenia (PA Wire)
Emma Raducanu wins opener in Slovenia as opponent Dayana Yastremska retires
Chris Eubank Sr says his son’s bout with Conor Benn should not take place (Steven Paston/PA)
My son’s life cannot be put in danger – Chris Eubank Sr in Conor…

More from Press and Journal

Recycle8,s new chief executive, Mark Gillespie, left, with chief technology officer Ian Skene.
North-east firm Recycl8 brings in another big name
0
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie in action.
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie vows to hit the goal trail this season... and is…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Jason Campbell threatened to burn down homes on Morriston Road, Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Fuming fisherman sent threatening message to neighbour in 'tit-for-tat' noise complaint
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson feels everyone will get their chance to pay respects to her majesty, the Queen, before and after the weekend's matches.
Respect for Queen will continue before, during and after this weekend's games, says Ross…
0
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser Picture shows; Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser. .. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Man in court after woman terrorised during nine-year reign of terror
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and St Johnstone's Andy Considine
Duncan Shearer: Jim Goodwin's latest comments on Andy Considine reminded me of incident near…
0