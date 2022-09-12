Napoli ‘horror show’ led to ‘absolute truths’ being told, says Jurgen Klopp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Napoli ‘horror show’ led to ‘absolute truths’ being told, says Jurgen Klopp

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 3:18 pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told his players some harsh truths this week (Nigel French/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits there have been four or five days of “absolute truths” told to players in a series of clear-the-air meetings after last week’s Champions League “horror show” against Napoli.

It was not just the 4-1 scoreline in their Group A opener but the manner of the defeat and the chaotic performance which prompted cause for concern among the coaching staff.

With a free weekend due to the cancellation of all football following the death of the Queen, Klopp and his staff have had ample opportunity to lay it on the line to his squad and there has been no holding back.

“I watched the game back plenty of times and it was a real horror show to be honest. It was the worst game we played since I was here,” he said ahead of the visit of Ajax.

“Eight out of 11 were below their level and the three others were not on a top level, just a normal game.

“I have to do something, I can’t sit there and wait for how we react. Is this the situation I wanted? No. But now you are in it you find it interesting and challenging.

“(We had a) general meeting, showing these situations and they are too obvious. It was not needed to say a lot about it but I did anyway.

“Did I question the players? Generally, no. In this situation, yes. ‘Why would you do that? Why would we do that?’

“When James Milner arrives too late in a challenge and we lose challenges where we would usually win them you know something is wrong.

“There are four or five days now of absolute truth. We didn’t hide anything, we didn’t hold back anything, there was no need for that.

“We just said it how it is, but not to knock the players down or whatever, just to make sure where we are now is the starting point for us and we make sure we sort the problems together on the pitch.

“There was no pointing at each other, that was the good thing about the game pretty much.”

Liverpool Training and Press Conference – Monday September 12th
Liverpool defender Joel Matip feels it was important for the issues to be aired (Nigel French/PA)

Defender Joel Matip admits those truths have been been difficult to hear but believes it was important for all the issues to be aired.

“Sometimes it hurts and this is normal but in a good team, which I think we are, you can speak about these truths,” he said.

“You don’t like to hear them in the first moment sometimes but everybody knows something has to happen, we have to improve and we have to work on these kind of things and, for these kind of things, you have to talk.”

Klopp believes part of the problem in Naples may have been the players were trying to over-correct a disappointing start to the season.

They had won just two of their opening six league matches and performances have been frustrating and disappointing in equal measure.

Napoli v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Group A – Diego Armando Maradona Stadium
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp felt his players misjudged the situation against Napoli (Agostino Gemito/PA)

However, he has told them he does not want individuals heading off on hero missions as it has to be a collective effort.

“We had obvious football problems, defending and attacking, but what led to this problem was a misjudgement of the situation,” he said.

“I know the players want to sort the situation: we are not over the moon about our season so far.

“In this game it looked like everyone wanted to sort the problem but by themselves and that didn’t give us the structure to work together.”

