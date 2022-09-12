Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek lead new generation of tennis stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek lead new generation of tennis stars

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 4:38 pm
Carlos Alcaraz won the US Open on Sunday at the age of just 19 (John Minchillo/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz won the US Open on Sunday at the age of just 19 (John Minchillo/AP)

The combined age of men’s and women’s world number ones Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek is the fourth-youngest in rankings history, PA analysis shows.

The new US Open champions – aged 19 and 21 respectively – are the youngest pairing to top the rankings since Marcelo Rios (22) and Martina Hingis (17) in August 1998.

  1. John McEnroe/Tracy Austin (Aug 11, 1980) – 39 years 54 days
  2. Jim Courier/Monica Seles (Feb 10, 1992) – 39 years 246 days
  3. Marcelo Rios/Martina Hingis (Mar 30, 1998) – 39 years 275 days
  4. Carlos Alcaraz/Iga Swiatek (Sep 12, 2022) – 40 years 234 days
  5. Marat Safin/Martina Hingis (Nov 20, 2000) – 40 years 349 days

Alcaraz became the youngest world number one in the history of men’s tennis by lifting his maiden Grand Slam title on Sunday, while Swiatek cemented her status as the world’s best with her second major of the year and third overall on Saturday.

This is the first time since January 2004 that the players at the top of the men’s and women’s rankings are both aged under 22.

Changing of the guard

Serena Williams
Serena Williams lost in the US Open third round against Ajla Tomljanovic, in what is set to be her final singles match (John Minchillo/AP)

The combined age of the men’s and women’s number ones has hovered around 60 for much of the past decade, because of the dominance of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Serena Williams.

With Williams retiring at the US Open, Nadal losing in the fourth round, and Djokovic and Federer absent, victories for the youthful Alcaraz and Swiatek point to a bright future ahead.

The tournament saw a record attendance of 776,120 during the two weeks of the main draw, up by 5.2 per cent on the 2019 mark (737,872).

While Williams’ retirement captured much of the early attention, the interest was sustained through the second week by a series of enthralling, high-quality encounters between the game’s next generation of stars.

Alcaraz defeated 21-year-old Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals, 24-year-old Frances Tiafoe in the semis and 23-year-old Casper Ruud in the final.

His match against Sinner was among the finest in US Open history, lasting five hours and 15 minutes and finishing just before 3am local time.

Meanwhile, Swiatek beat three top-10 players back-to-back to win the women’s title, culminating in a straight sets victory over the new world number two Ons Jabeur in the final.

On the path to greatness

Rafael Nadal
Carlos Alcaraz is enjoying a similar level of success as a teenager to Rafael Nadal (Sean Dempsey/PA) (PA Archive)

By lifting the US Open title on Sunday, Alcaraz became the youngest Grand Slam winner since Nadal at the French Open in 2005.

The Spanish right-hander is ahead of his compatriot’s rivals Djokovic and Federer at the same age.

Djokovic won his first major at the 2008 Australian Open when he was 20, while Federer did so at Wimbledon 2003 aged 21.

Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek is a three-time major winner at the age of 21 (Matt Rourke/AP)

Swiatek is further along in her development – the Pole is the first female player to win three Grand Slam titles before her 22nd birthday since Maria Sharapova.

Williams had four major trophies at the same age and six before turning 22.

