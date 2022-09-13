MPs in Australian state pledge allegiance to King Charles III

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

MPs in Australian state pledge allegiance to King Charles III

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 9:00 am
Lawmakers attend a ceremony to pledge their allegiance to King Charles III (Victoria State Parliament TV via AP)
Lawmakers attend a ceremony to pledge their allegiance to King Charles III (Victoria State Parliament TV via AP)

MPs in an Australian state have pledged their allegiance to King Charles III, with some using the occasion to call for a republic.

Australia’s centre-left Labour Party government wants an Australian president to replace the British monarch as the nation’s head of state.

The death of the Queen last week after a 70-year reign is seen by many as an ideal opportunity for change.

Lawmakers from the minor Greens party used their swearing-in ceremony in the Victoria Parliament to advocate for an Australian head of state.

“We’re here as Victorian MPs to swear allegiance to King Charles III, a new head of state decided for us, but not by us,” Greens leader Samantha Ratnam told reporters before the ceremony, referring to members of Parliament.

“This is a really important time to reflect on the role of the British monarchy going forward in Australia, the impact of colonisation and the need to move forward in this country with a treaty and with a republic,” Ms Ratnam added.

Despite the protest, all four Greens lawmakers fell in with the rest in swearing or affirming their allegiance to the King, whose is head of state of Britain, Australia and another 13 countries that were once part of the British Empire.

Three Greens lawmakers wore clothes with slogans that highlighted that the British colonised Australia without signing a treaty with its Indigenous people.

The ceremony in Australia’s second-most populous state, which is named after the 19th century monarch Queen Victoria, was the result of a legal quirk that underscores how complicated the process of Australia severing its constitutional ties with Britain’s monarch could become.

Lawmakers’ pledge of allegiance in the other five states and in the Australian Parliament roll over from the late queen to her eldest son.

Victoria demands a new oath to a dead monarch’s successor before lawmakers can vote on motions or legislation — a procedure one expert called a “silly quirk”.

“They’ve got a clause in their constitution that shouldn’t be there,” George Williams, a University of New South Wales constitutional lawyer, said.

“Really, you don’t need it. You should have the oath … to the monarch’s heirs and successors” as occurs in the Australian Parliament, Mr Williams said.

Australians voted in a 1999 referendum against Australia becoming a republic and breaking its constitutional ties to its former colonial master.

If that referendum had succeeded in establishing an Australian president, the states were expected to eventually take the same step, Mr Williams said.

Mr Williams did not consider an Australian republic with state monarchies would be sustainable in the long term.

“It would be symbolically fraught and pretty inconvenient and wouldn’t make much sense either to be a republican nation and have state monarchies,” Mr Williams said.

“I don’t think anyone would think it would last very long, but it’s at least a theoretical possibility,” Mr Williams added.

Adelaide University Law Professor Greg Taylor said the potential for states to resist ending their links to monarch was no reason for Australia not to hold a second referendum on becoming a republic.

“There are very good reasons for not doing it, but ‘it’s too hard’ is not one of them,” Prof Taylor said.

He said the German Empire from 1871 until 1918 was an example of a coalition of monarchies and republics.

“So such a thing is possible. I think personally it would be rather odd,” Prof Taylor, said referring to the possibility of state monarchies remaining in an Australian republic.

The British monarch is represented across the Australian nation by a governor-general who is appointed by the monarch on the advice of the prime minister.

The monarch is represented in each state by a state governor appointed on the advice of the state premier.

The Australian Capital Territory and Northern Territory do not have the same rights as states and their links to the monarch are less direct.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Jazz pianist and composer Ramsey Lewis (AP)
Renowned jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis dies aged 87
The wreckage of what Kyiv has described as an Iranian Shahed drone downed near Kupiansk (Ukrainian military’s Strategic Communications Directorate via AP)
Ukraine military claims Iranian drone used by Russia
The petrol station in Idar-Oberstein, Germany, where the worker was shot dead (dpa via AP)
German man convicted of murder after petrol station mask rules killing
William Ruto (AP)
William Ruto sworn in as Kenya’s president after close vote
Anthony Joshua has indicated he is ready to return against Tyson Fury (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua management team say terms accepted for fight with Tyson Fury
Jean-Luc Godard smokes at Cannes festival, France on May 25 1982 (AP)
French New Wave film pioneer Jean-Luc Godard dies aged 91
People are crushed in a stampede as security forces attempt to push them back (/Brian Inganga/AP)
Scores injured after crush at inauguration of Kenya president
St Helens prop Alex Walmsley has been ruled out of the Super League play-offs and the World Cup (Richard Sellers/PA)
Injury update is bad news for Alex Walmsley, St Helens and England
Firefighters battle a wildfire near the village of Saumos (SDIS33 via AP)
Wildfires rage in south-west France after record temperatures for September
A Ukrainian soldier takes a break to rest in the freed territory in the Kharkiv region (Kostiantyn Liberov/AP)
Zelensky hails liberation of 6,000 sq km of land as Russian troops retreat

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (10) during the 1-1 draw with Dundee United last term.
Aberdeen fans on Twitter and Facebook take opposing views on later kick-offs against Dundee…
0
Lawmakers attend a ceremony to pledge their allegiance to King Charles III (Victoria State Parliament TV via AP)
19-year-old Aberdeen man accused of posting intimate video of woman on Snapchat
The Queen meets with school children in 2016 (Photo: Shutterstock)
Lindsay Razaq: Mourn endings and celebrate beginnings to keep moving forward
0
Scottish cup Fraserburgh FC (black) V Civil Service Strollers FC (red) In photo Scott Barbour celebrates his 3rd goal with his team mates Photo by Michael Traill 17 Mansefield Cottages Kennethmont Huntly AB54 4NP. Contact numbers Mob07739 38 4792 Home01464 831194
Civil Service Strollers tie in Scottish Cup brings back happy memories for Fraserburgh's Scott…
30 November 2019. Dveronvale FC, Banff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, UK. This is from the Breedon Highland Laegue Match between Deveronvale FC and Wick Academy FC. Picture Content: Front 21 Wick Ross Allan
Wick Academy out to make home advantage count in Scottish Cup
Aberdeen FC's performance analysis team, brother and sister Jordi and Marta Rams, pictured at Cormack Park. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
LONG READ: From Barcelona to Aberdeen - How well-travelled brother and sister performance analysts…
0