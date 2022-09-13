Renowned jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis dies aged 87

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renowned jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis dies aged 87

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 12:34 pm
Jazz pianist and composer Ramsey Lewis (AP)
Renowned pianist Ramsey Lewis, whose 60-year career began with the Ramsey Lewis Trio and made him one of America’s most successful jazz musicians, has died at the age of 87.

Lewis is revered in jazz circles for 1960s hits such as The ‘In’ Crowd, Hang On Sloopy and Wade In The Water.

He earned three Grammy awards and seven gold records. The trio’s first record in 1956 was Ramsey Lewis And The Gentlemen of Swing.

Lewis died on Monday in his sleep at his Chicago home, according to his son, Bobby Lewis.

Ramsey Lewis
“He was just at peace,” Mr Lewis told The Associated Press on Monday night. “Most people say when they met dad that he was a class act. He was that way even through his last breath.”

Ramsey Lewis described his approach to composing and performing in a 2011 interview with the AP.

“Life is a solo, and it continues,” Lewis said, sitting at the dining room table in his Chicago home. “I just know that when I put my hands on the piano it’s going to flow.”

Lewis first took piano lessons at the age of four. He spent his early days in Chicago using his gospel and classical roots to create his own jazz style in the many local venues that hired young jazz musicians.

“It gave us a lot of opportunity to try our ideas and learn what it means to perform in front of an audience,” Lewis said as he was named National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master in 2007.

Ramsey Lewis and Nancy Wilson (
He accepted the award from his mentor and fellow Jazz Master, pianist Billy Taylor.

During his career, Lewis performed with musical stars such as Aretha Franklin, Tony Bennett, Al Jarreau and Pat Metheney.

Lewis had more than 80 albums to his credit — three dozen of them with Chicago-based Chess Records.

He toured around the world and performed at the 1995 state dinner that then-US president Bill Clinton hosted for his Brazilian counterpart, Fernando Henrique Cardoso.

“I believe that my father — his love for the piano and his passion for the piano and how he coveted this love and how he protected it — that gave him longevity,” Bobby Lewis said. “He recognized the gift God had given him.”

Ramsey Lewis
Lewis also spent time working on behalf of charities that brought music to young people.

“Ramsey’s passion for music was truly fuelled by the love and dedication of his fans across the globe,” his wife, Janet Lewis, said in a Facebook post.

“He loved touring and meeting music lovers from so many cultures and walks of life. It was our family’s great pleasure to share Ramsey in this special way with all those who admired his God-given talents.”

In addition to his wife and son, Lewis also is survived by daughters Denise Jeffries and Dawn Allain; two other sons Kendall Kelly Lewis and Frayne Lewis; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

