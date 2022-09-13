Ethiopia’s economy struggles as war reignites in Tigray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ethiopia’s economy struggles as war reignites in Tigray

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 1:38 pm
A man sells chickens in Sholla Market in Addis Ababa (AP)
A man sells chickens in Sholla Market in Addis Ababa (AP)

Once home to one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies, Ethiopia is struggling as the war in its Tigray region reignites and weary citizens far from the front plead for peace.

Ethiopians are experiencing the highest inflation in a decade, as well as foreign exchange restrictions and mounting debt amid reports of massive government spending on the war effort against the insurgent Tigray Defence Forces.

Earlier this year, parliament reportedly approved an additional 1.7 billion dollars (£1.45 billion) for its defence budget.

On Tuesday morning, a drone strike hit a university campus in Tigray’s capital, Mekele, causing an unknown number of injuries, according to a media worker.

Ethiopian forces
Ethiopian military parade with national flags attached to their rifles at a rally organized by local authorities to show support for the Ethiopian National Defence Force (AP)

He said another drone strike also destroyed the station of regional broadcaster Dimtsi Woyane.

Ethiopian officials continue to paint a rosy picture for the country of well over 110 million people.

“Our economy has continued to grow amid natural and man-made problems,” the planning and development minister, Fitsum Assefa, said earlier this month.

But the Ethiopian Economic Association’s meeting this month made clear the country is hurting, while international mediators urgently seek progress on talks to end the fighting.

Because of internal conflicts, the destruction of infrastructure and uncontrolled spending are hurting the economy while ordinary Ethiopians face weakening incomes and rising poverty, economist Alemayehu Seyoum told the meeting.

Ethiopian new year
Girls from an Ethiopian Orthodox Christian religious group wear a traditional dress and sing spiritual songs, the day before the Ethiopian New Year, in Addis Ababa (AP)

Ethiopia once seared into the global consciousness with a devastating famine in the 1980s. The country has since transformed its economy with mega-projects like the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the largest in Africa, and large-scale construction projects in Addis Ababa, Africa’s diplomatic capital.

The economy grew at an average of 11% over the past decade.

But the civil war in the northern Tigray region, which began in late 2020, has caused immense disruption. In June, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said growth likely fell to 3.8% for 2021-2022 because of the war and a “sharp fall in donor financing”, among other factors.

The finance ministry has declined to approve the financing of three industrial parks, symbols of Ethiopia’s China-like development, citing “budgetary pressure”.

Instead, the economy has shifted to a war focus.

Ethiopia War Economy
Ethiopia is struggling as the war in its Tigray region has reignited and Ethiopians are experiencing the highest inflation in a decade (AP)

The finance ministry now pleads with the public and Ethiopia’s large diaspora to contribute to a “national cause” for war reconstruction and aid. Ethiopia’s National Bank introduced changes to give the government all possible access to foreign currency, including requiring foreign residents to convert all in their possession upon entry.

Certain development works continue, including Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s flagship projects like the beautification of the capital.

But some critics such as the spokesman for the outlawed Oromo Liberation Army, Odaa Tarbii, say “vanity projects” are not necessary now.

Anything seen as criticism of the war can be stifled. Last week, authorities blocked 31 local civil society groups from organising a media briefing calling for peace.

Following criticism that its financial support was enabling the government’s war efforts, the World Bank last week said it will continue its partnership, but expressed concern.

Some state-run sectors of Ethiopia’s economy continue to open to investors, as Mr Abiy promised after taking office. The cabinet this month approved the entry of foreign banks, a significant step.

Ethiopia’s ambassador to the United States, Seleshi Bekele, said the “international community should support this initiative by helping to disarm the hostile (Tigray forces)”.

US special envoy Mike Hammer was again in Ethiopia last week to “discuss the urgency of immediate cessation of hostilities,” according to the State Department, which said “the Ethiopian people have suffered tremendously from this conflict.”

Ethiopia’s government was unsettled when the US last year removed it from a preferential trade programme over its failure to end the war in Tigray that the US said led to “gross violations” of human rights. Addis Ababa is lobbying for a reversal.

Since then, global companies like PVH Corp have left Ethiopia, citing security reasons, and others are laying off thousands of employees.

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest aviation group in Africa, remains one of the country’s few profitable companies but has been accused by Tigray forces of transporting troops and weapons to the war front. The airline has denied this.

Inside Tigray, millions of residents are still largely cut off from the world. Communications and banking services are severed, and their restoration has been a key demand amid mediation efforts.

An agricultural survey conducted in several accessible parts of Tigray last month by Mekele University personnel, shared with The Associated Press, found many crops were failing because of a lack of fertiliser.

Even travelling had become “tiresome” because of the lack of fuel, the survey said.

Other shortages are deadly. In an email to the AP, the head of the Tigray health bureau said vaccines for children ran out more than a year ago, and women do not have family planning supplies. Humanitarian deliveries have stopped because of the renewed fighting.

