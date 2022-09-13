‘We will find a way’ – Pep Guardiola not worried about fixture pile-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

‘We will find a way’ – Pep Guardiola not worried about fixture pile-up

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 4:02 pm Updated: September 13, 2022, 4:12 pm
Pep Guardiola is not worried about a fixture pile-up (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Pep Guardiola is not worried about a fixture pile-up (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is not concerned about the prospect of a fixture pile-up later in the season.

The Premier League champions’ clash with Tottenham last weekend was postponed following the death of the Queen and there is also a possibility their trip to Arsenal on October 19 will be moved.

That is because the Gunners could reschedule their postponed Europa League tie against PSV Eindhoven for that midweek.

With the World Cup due to interrupt the season for six weeks from mid-November, it seems unlikely these City games could be played before the new year.

That could create a backlog in the second half of the campaign but Guardiola is not worrying about it now.

“The Premier League has the ability to find (room for) the fixtures,” said Guardiola at a press conference to preview Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund.

“Maybe the Tottenham game will be in February or March because now I think it is not possible. We will find a way.

“There’s the Carabao Cup, FA Cup at that moment but we will find a way. We are going to play this postponed game, it’s not a problem. Always the fixtures were so tight every season.

“After the (September) international break we’ll have a one month and half with a lot of games. Then the World Cup.

“We’ll see how the players come back from the World Cup and after that, in the last three or four months of competition, we do all we can to be there at the end.”

The visit of Dortmund sees Erling Haaland face a quick reunion with the club he left in the summer.

Sevilla v Manchester City – UEFA Champions League – Group G – Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium
Erling Haaland has been in scintillating form for Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)

The Norway striker has made a stunning impact at City, scoring 12 goals in just eight appearances since his £51million move from the German side.

Two other recent signings, Sergio Gomez and Manuel Akanji, are also former Dortmund players.

“They know these players better than I know Dortmund players, that’s for sure,” said Guardiola, whose side beat Sevilla 4-0 in their opening Group G game last week with two goals from Haaland.

“They can get that benefit but we’ll see (on Wednesday) if it’s an advantage or disadvantage, but these three know the qualities of the Dortmund players too.”

Guardiola believes it is his players, rather than himself, that hold the key to his side’s hopes of progressing.

“It belongs to the players,” the Spaniard said. “I have said many times, we are over-rated, the managers, about our influence.

“The game belongs to them. The decisions have to be made and they can express and do it how many times they want.”

City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, another former Dortmund player, has been impressed by Haaland since his arrival.

Manchester City Training – City Football Academy – Monday September 5th
Ilkay Gundogan (middle) has been impressed with Erling Haaland (right) since his arrival (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“The numbers speak for themselves,” the Germany international said. “He’s doing great on the pitch but his character, attitude and determination off the pitch is something incredible.”

City are hoping Haaland can prove the final piece of the jigsaw after years of near misses in the Champions League.

“We will see,” Gundogan said. “It will be a very tough competition and little details can decide the outcome.”

