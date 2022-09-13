Whistleblower tells US congress Twitter ‘plagued by weak cyber defences’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Whistleblower tells US congress Twitter 'plagued by weak cyber defences'

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 4:04 pm
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

A former security chief at Twitter has told US congress that the social media platform is plagued by weak cyber defences, privacy threats and an inability to control millions of fake accounts.

Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, a respected cyber security expert, appeared before the US senate judiciary committee to lay out his allegations.

As he began his sworn testimony, Mr Zatko said: “Twitter’s misleading the public, lawmakers” and regulators.

The platform is “over a decade behind the industry’s best standard,” he added. “This is a big deal for all of us.”

“It doesn’t matter who has keys if there are no locks.”

He was the head of security for the influential platform until he was sacked early this year.

Mr Zatko filed a whistleblower complaint in July with US congress, the justice department, the federal trade commission (FTC) and the securities and exchange commission.

Among his most serious accusations is that Twitter violated the terms of a 2011 FTC settlement by falsely claiming that it had put stronger measures in place to protect the security and privacy of its users.

Senators are clearly alarmed. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat who heads the Judiciary Committee, said Mr Zatko has detailed flaws “that may pose a direct threat to Twitter’s hundreds of millions of users as well as to American democracy”.

He added: “Twitter is an immensely powerful platform and can’t afford gaping vulnerabilities.”

Mr Zatko’s claims could also affect Tesla billionaire Elon Musk’s attempt to back out of his 44 billion dollar deal to acquire the social platform.

Mr Musk claims that Twitter has long underreported spam bots on its platform and cites that as a reason to nix the deal he struck in April.

Many of Mr Zatko’s claims are uncorroborated and appear to have little documentary support.

Twitter has called Mr Zatko’s description of events “a false narrative … riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies” and lacking important context.

Elon Musk
Elon Musk (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Zatko also accuses the company of deception in its handling of automated “spam bots”, or fake accounts.

That allegation is at the core of Mr Musk’s attempt to back out of his deal to buy Twitter.

Mr Musk and Twitter are locked in a bitter legal battle, with Twitter having sued Mr Musk to force him to complete the deal.

The Delaware judge overseeing the case ruled last week that Mr Musk can include new evidence related to Mr Zatko’s allegations in the high-stakes trial, which is set to start October 17.

Senator Charles Grassley, the committee’s ranking Republican, said on Tuesday that Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal declined to testify at the hearing, citing the ongoing legal proceedings with Mr Musk.

But the hearing is “more important that Twitter’s civil litigation in Delaware,” Mr Grassley said.

Mr Zatko, 51, first gained prominence in the 1990s as an ethical hacker and later worked in senior positions at an elite US defence department research unit and at Google.

He joined Twitter in late 2020 at the urging of then-CEO Jack Dorsey.

