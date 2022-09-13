Leon Smith: Davis Cup finals can be ‘something special’ in memory of the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Leon Smith: Davis Cup finals can be ‘something special’ in memory of the Queen

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 4:58 pm
The Queen, who regularly attended the tennis at Wimbledon, will be honoured by the Great Britain Davis Cup squad (PA Wire/PA)
The Queen, who regularly attended the tennis at Wimbledon, will be honoured by the Great Britain Davis Cup squad (PA Wire/PA)

Great Britain captain Leon Smith feels the Davis Cup finals tournament in Glasgow offers the chance to put on “something special” in memory of the Queen.

The event takes place at the Emirates Arena from Wednesday until September 18, with Great Britain facing the United States, the Netherlands and Kazakhstan as hosts in Group D.

Andy Murray, who was knighted in 2017, is part of the squad, with Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski also set to compete.

There will be a minute’s silence at the start of each day’s play, with the hosts facing the USA on Wednesday afternoon and the British team will wear black armbands or ribbons as mark of respect to the Queen, who died last Thursday.

“It’s been obviously a very difficult week for our nation,” Smith said a pre-tournament press conference in Glasgow.

“We have seen a lot of obviously coverage on the television, we are following it. It has been very sad and a very poignant moment for all of us.

Great Britain’s captain Leon Smith lifts the Davis Cup trophy
Leon Smith (centre) helped Great Britain win the Davis Cup in 2015 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Obviously we have seen what has happened with the other sports, with cancellations or postponements, but I think it is an occasion that we can put on something special here.

“I think a lot of fans would like to come together at this time. Everyone will have their personal choice what to do, but from our end as hosts, I think it will be done very, very well and very respectfully.”

Glasgow-born Smith added: “It will be a positive tribute that we can provide both as an event, but also as representing Great Britain, as an opportunity for us to go out and do something for our nation again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is looking to make up for lost time after injury (Agostino Gemito/PA)
Diogo Jota desperate to become top man for Liverpool after injury nightmare
Todd Boehly has raised the idea of an All-Stars Premier League match (John Walton/PA)
Todd Boehly’s All-Star idea the latest floated in bid to revamp English football
Mark Attanasio has acquired a minority shareholding at Norwich (Nigel French/PA)
Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio acquires minority shareholding in Norwich
Tottenham crashed to defeat in Lisbon (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Ben Davies demands Tottenham improvement after Champions League defeat in Lisbon
David Saker and Michael Hussey have joined England’s T20 World Cup coaching staff (PA)
England add David Saker and Michael Hussey to coaching team for T20 World Cup
Danny Schofield has been sacked by Huddersfield (Richard Sellers/PA)
Danny Schofield sacked as Huddersfield head coach after just 69 days in charge
Arsenal have a new date for their clash with PSV Eindhoven (Bradley Colley/PA)
Arsenal’s Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven rescheduled for October 20
Saint Piran’s Alex Richardson, right, rode to third place on stage three of last week’s Tour of Britain (Simon Marper/PA)
Ricci Pascoe aiming to make Saint Piran team net zero in five years
Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly interested in Jude Bellingham (Adam Davy/PA)
Football rumours: Liverpool and Manchester United in race for Jude Bellingham
(John Minchillo/AP)
Serena Williams says she will ‘not be relaxing’ after playing final match

More from Press and Journal

Nadine Hanssen has joined Aberdeen FC Women. Picture by Aberdeen FC
AFC Women sign Dutch midfielder Nadine Hanssen
The council hopes the new hubs will make council services more accessible.
New reception and information hubs to open across Moray to support community
0
queen's funeral
Here's where you can watch the Queen's funeral in your local community
0
Drakies Primary School
Inverness teacher removed from register after grabbing child and turning up to work smelling…
0
More then a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era. PA
Moray Council special meeting: 'More than a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era'
0
Community council says new Ardgay distillery will be a boost for the area, if approved.
Plan for whisky distillery near Ardgay goes to council with community support
0