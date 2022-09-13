Eiffel Tower to go dark earlier as Paris saves energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Eiffel Tower to go dark earlier as Paris saves energy

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 6:20 pm
(AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh, File)
(AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh, File)

Lights on the Eiffel Tower will soon be turned off more than an hour earlier at night to save electricity, the mayor of Paris has announced, as Russia’s war in Ukraine deepens an energy crisis across Europe.

Mayor Anne Hidalgo said the famous tower, which is normally illuminated until 1am, is among the city’s monuments and municipal buildings that will be plunged into darkness earlier in the evening as the French capital — like the rest of France and Europe — faces risks of power shortages, rationing and blackouts when energy demand surges this winter.

Moscow has reduced natural gas supplies to several European countries as they support Ukraine, sending prices for gas and electricity surging.

Anne Hidalgo
Anne Hidalgo (Yui Mok/PA)

It has fuelled inflation and raised fears about shrinking supplies as the heating season draws near, forcing countries to enact conservation measures and relief for consumers and businesses.

While some European companies have reduced or halted production as energy prices surge, the European Union is looking to pass proposals to ease the crisis.

Lights on the Eiffel Tower will be turned off after the last visitor leaves at 11.45pm, starting on September 23, Ms Hidalgo said.

Other landmarks operated by the city, such as Saint-Jacques Tower and City Hall, will be turned off at 10pm.

Saint Jacques Tower in Paris
Saint Jacques Tower in Paris (Alamy/PA)

“It’s a symbolic, but an important step,” Ms Hidalgo said, brushing off criticism that Paris authorities could do more to reduce energy consumption by 10% — the target set in July by President Emmanuel Macron as part of a nationwide “sobriety plan” to conserve energy.

For safety reasons, streetlights will stay on across Paris and the ornate bridges over the Seine River also will remain illuminated at night, Ms Hidalgo told reporters.

To align with France’s savings plan, she said she will press the government to adjust the lighting on national monuments in Paris, such as the domed Pantheon and the Arc de Triomphe.

Paris authorities also aim to save energy by moving back when they turn on the heat in public buildings by a month, from mid-October to mid-November.

They also plan to lower the temperature in public buildings from 19C to 18C during office hours, and to 16C after hours and on weekends.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Viacheslav Myronenko, 71, stands in front of the entrance of a damaged building where he lives in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)
Ukrainians in freed village tell of life under months of Russian occupation
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is looking to make up for lost time after injury (Agostino Gemito/PA)
Diogo Jota desperate to become top man for Liverpool after injury nightmare
Ukrainian President Vilodymir Zelenskyy takes part in a national flag-raising ceremony in Izium, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visits retaken city of Izium
Spanish film director Pedro Almodovar poses for photographers (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Pedro Almodovar pulls out of first English-language feature film
Tottenham crashed to defeat in Lisbon (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Ben Davies demands Tottenham improvement after Champions League defeat in Lisbon
Fragments of a prehistoric human skeleton partly covered by sediment in an underwater cave in Tulum, Mexico (Octavio del Rio/AP)
Prehistoric human skeleton found in Mexican cave threatened by new tourist train
Yang Cheongsam, an investigation and co-ordination bureau director-general of the Personal Information Protection Commission speaks at the Government Complex in Seoul, South Korea (Shin Hyun-woo/Yonhap/AP)
South Korea fines Google and Meta over privacy violations
Museum owner Bryan Ong looks at old postage stamps from British Hong Kong (AP)
Queen’s death renews interest over UK memorabilia in Hong Kong
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (AP)
EU chief proposes electricity market reform and revenue cap
A general view of the Google offices in Six Pancras Square, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
EU court largely upholds massive Google Android anti-competition fine

More from Press and Journal

Nadine Hanssen has joined Aberdeen FC Women. Picture by Aberdeen FC
AFC Women sign Dutch midfielder Nadine Hanssen
The council hopes the new hubs will make council services more accessible.
New reception and information hubs to open across Moray to support community
0
queen's funeral
Here's where you can watch the Queen's funeral in your local community
0
Drakies Primary School
Inverness teacher removed from register after grabbing child and turning up to work smelling…
0
More then a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era. PA
Moray Council special meeting: 'More than a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era'
0
Community council says new Ardgay distillery will be a boost for the area, if approved.
Plan for whisky distillery near Ardgay goes to council with community support
0