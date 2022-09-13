Russia ‘spent £260m to covertly influence world politics’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russia ‘spent £260m to covertly influence world politics’

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 6:50 pm Updated: September 13, 2022, 9:22 pm
The Kremlin (Alamy/PA)
The Kremlin (Alamy/PA)

Russia has covertly spent more than 300 million dollars (£260 million) since 2014 to try to influence politicians and other officials in more than two dozen countries, according to the US State Department.

A diplomatic cable signed by secretary of state Antony Blinken cites a new intelligence assessment of Russia’s covert global efforts to support policies and parties sympathetic to Moscow.

The cable does not name specific Russian targets but says the US is providing classified information to individual countries.

It is the latest effort by the Biden administration to declassify intelligence about Moscow’s military and political aims, dating back to ultimately correct assessments that Russia would launch a new war against Ukraine.

Antony Blinken
Antony Blinken (Raquel Cunha/AP)

Many of President Joe Biden’s senior national security officials have extensive experience countering Moscow and served in government when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched wide-ranging campaigns to influence the 2016 and 2020 US presidential elections.

A senior administration official declined to say how much money Russia is believed to have spent in Ukraine, where President Volodymyr Zelensky and his deputies have long accused Mr Putin of meddling in domestic politics.

The source noted allegations of Russian influence in recent elections in Albania, Bosnia and Montenegro, all eastern European countries that have faced historical pressure from Moscow.

Unlike declared efforts by foreign governments to lobby for preferred initiatives, Russia’s covert influence involved using front organisations to funnel money to preferred causes or politicians, the cable alleges. That includes think tanks in Europe and state-owned enterprises in Central America, Asia, the Middle East and North Africa.

The US has also covertly funded political groups and been responsible for efforts to topple or undermine foreign governments, but the official rejected comparisons between Russia’s activities and current US financing of media and political initiatives.

Mr Putin was spending huge sums “in an attempt to manipulate democracies from the inside”, the official said.

Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo/AP)

State Department spokesman Ned Price called Russia’s covert funding an “assault on sovereignty”.

“It is an effort to chip away at the ability of people around the world to choose the governments that they see best fit to represent them, to represent their interests, and to represent their values,” he said.

The State Department took the unusual step of releasing a diplomatic cable that was sent on Monday to many US embassies and consulates abroad, many of them in Europe, Africa and South Asia, laying out the concerns.

The cable, which was marked “sensitive” and was not intended for foreign audiences but was not classified, contained a series of talking points that US diplomats were instructed to raise with their host governments regarding alleged Russian interference.

Steps diplomats were told to recommend include sanctions, travel bans and exposure of covert financing.

According to the cable, intelligence officials believe Russia planned to transfer “at least hundreds of millions more” dollars in funding to sympathetic parties and officials around the world.

The cable does not say how intelligence officials came up with the total figure of 300 million dollars, or address concerns that Russia or other adversaries may again try to interfere in US politics.

The official briefing reporters noted that Mr Biden had recently extended a national emergency declaration addressing the continued threat of foreign election interference.

“We’re promoting co-ordination with our democratic peers,” the official said. “And we’ll be exchanging lessons learned, all to advance our collective election security, but also our election security here at home.”

