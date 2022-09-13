Jude Bellingham ‘not really sure’ how Dortmund stop Erling Haaland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jude Bellingham 'not really sure' how Dortmund stop Erling Haaland

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 7:22 pm
Jude Bellingham knows Dortmund face a tough task to contain Erling Haaland
Jude Bellingham knows Dortmund face a tough task to contain Erling Haaland

Jude Bellingham admits he is not sure how Borussia Dortmund can stop their former star Erling Haaland.

The German side come up against the prolific Norwegian striker as they face his new club Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Haaland scored a remarkable 86 goals in just 89 appearances for Dortmund before joining the Premier League champions in a £51million deal over the summer.

Haaland was a big hit at Dortmund
Haaland was a big hit at Dortmund

He has already netted 12 times in eight games for City.

“I’m not really sure how you stop him to be honest,” said England and Dortmund midfielder Bellingham. “We’ll have to find out tomorrow.

“He is a player with lot of quality and a lot of physical attributes that make him so dangerous.

“It’s not an individual task. It is something the team has to do collectively. If we stick together and try to do the right things it can be possible.”

Bellingham has trained with Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium
Bellingham trains with Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium

Dortmund arrive at the Etihad Stadium for their second Group G match having opened their campaign with a 3-0 win over FC Copenhagen last week.

Yet teenage star Bellingham accepts City, who thrashed Sevilla 4-0 and are one of the favourites for the competition, will be a far tougher task.

The 19-year-old said: “Everyone has got to pull together to make sure we are all on the same page, otherwise they’ll pick us apart because they have the quality. It is important we are all together.”

For Bellingham the match is an opportunity to impress in front of an English audience as he looks to secure a place in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad this winter.

Bellingham has England World Cup ambitions
Bellingham has England World Cup ambitions

He said: “There’s a really strong squad and if I want to go, which I do, I have to make sure I’m performing at my best as often as possible.

“I have to try to win for the club first and foremost but If I can continue doing that then hopefully I can be there.”

Bellingham has made a big impression since joining Dortmund from Birmingham two years ago and is already regarded as one of their senior players. He even captained the side for a short time against Copenhagen.

“That was a real honour,” said Bellingham, who scored when Dortmund faced City in the quarter-finals in 2021. “I didn’t think I’d have the impact that I have. I thought I’d have to wait longer to get in the team and play a lot of minutes.”

Inevitably his form has led to him being linked with a return to England but he is ignoring the speculation.

He said: “The club has done loads for me, made me feel very welcome and given me the opportunities to develop further. To look past that and into the future would be disrespectful.”

