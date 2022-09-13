Christoph Freund in contention for Chelsea sporting director role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Christoph Freund in contention for Chelsea sporting director role

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 7:54 pm
Todd Boehly is looking to add to Chelsea’s backroom staff (John Walton/PA)
Todd Boehly is looking to add to Chelsea’s backroom staff (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea are in talks with RB Salzburg’s Christoph Freund over becoming the Blues’ new sporting director, the PA news agency understands.

New Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are pushing to fill the sporting director role before the Qatar World Cup kicks off in November.

And Salzburg director Freund is now understood to be among the top candidates.

Chelsea are also thought to have been in talks with Portuguese executive Luis Campos, who works as an advisor to Paris St Germain.

The Blues could yet look to add two new faces to their off-field technical set-up, it is understood, which could open the door for both Freund and Campos at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will face Freund’s Salzburg side in Wednesday’s Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge, with new boss Graham Potter getting his first taste of top-level European club competition.

Chelsea chairman Boehly has spoken of his admiration for the multi-club model, wanting the Blues to replicate that in west London.

The Blues’ new consortium owners are determined to build a formidable off-field set-up and are actively setting about bolstering their structure.

Thomas Tuchel paid the price with his job for failing to share Boehly and Eghbali’s long-term vision for Chelsea’s future.

Former Brighton boss Potter’s man-management and emotional intelligence have been highly praised by Chelsea’s new owners.

But the 47-year-old remains acutely aware results on the pitch will trump all else.

Potter has brought his recruitment specialist Kyle Macaulay with him from Brighton to Chelsea.

And the Solihull-born coach admitted Macaulay will provide a vital link between the boot room and the board room.

“I’m here to help the football club wherever I can, and I’ve always taken that approach,” said Potter.

“The club is always the most important thing; we’re here to serve the club.

“Kyle is really important for me in terms of recruitment though. A lot of the conversations that need to be had internally, I think they can be had via him – he knows me well and knows what I want to say. He knows the culture and the environment.

“Those conversations can be quite time-consuming. So he’s really, really important to me.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Wakefield have a new head coach (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wakefield promote Mark Applegarth to head coach role after Willie Poching exit
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is looking to make up for lost time after injury (Agostino Gemito/PA)
Diogo Jota desperate to become top man for Liverpool after injury nightmare
Todd Boehly has raised the idea of an All-Stars Premier League match (John Walton/PA)
Todd Boehly’s All-Star idea the latest floated in bid to revamp English football
Mark Attanasio has acquired a minority shareholding at Norwich (Nigel French/PA)
Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio acquires minority shareholding in Norwich
Tottenham crashed to defeat in Lisbon (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Ben Davies demands Tottenham improvement after Champions League defeat in Lisbon
David Saker and Michael Hussey have joined England’s T20 World Cup coaching staff (PA)
England add David Saker and Michael Hussey to coaching team for T20 World Cup
Danny Schofield has been sacked by Huddersfield (Richard Sellers/PA)
Danny Schofield sacked as Huddersfield head coach after just 69 days in charge
Arsenal have a new date for their clash with PSV Eindhoven (Bradley Colley/PA)
Arsenal’s Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven rescheduled for October 20
Saint Piran’s Alex Richardson, right, rode to third place on stage three of last week’s Tour of Britain (Simon Marper/PA)
Ricci Pascoe aiming to make Saint Piran team net zero in five years
Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly interested in Jude Bellingham (Adam Davy/PA)
Football rumours: Liverpool and Manchester United in race for Jude Bellingham

More from Press and Journal

Nadine Hanssen has joined Aberdeen FC Women. Picture by Aberdeen FC
AFC Women sign Dutch midfielder Nadine Hanssen
The council hopes the new hubs will make council services more accessible.
New reception and information hubs to open across Moray to support community
0
queen's funeral
Here's where you can watch the Queen's funeral in your local community
0
Drakies Primary School
Inverness teacher removed from register after grabbing child and turning up to work smelling…
0
More then a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era. PA
Moray Council special meeting: 'More than a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era'
0
Community council says new Ardgay distillery will be a boost for the area, if approved.
Plan for whisky distillery near Ardgay goes to council with community support
0