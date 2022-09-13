West Virginia legislators approve abortion ban with few exceptions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
West Virginia legislators approve abortion ban with few exceptions

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 10:00 pm Updated: September 13, 2022, 10:30 pm
West Virginia state senators debate a sweeping bill to ban abortion with few exceptions on the Senate floor in Charleston, W.Va., as onlookers watch from the gallery on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Several Republican lawmakers have said they hope the bill will make it impossible for the state’s only abortion clinic to continue to offer the procedure. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)
West Virginia state senators debate a sweeping bill to ban abortion with few exceptions on the Senate floor in Charleston, W.Va., as onlookers watch from the gallery on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Several Republican lawmakers have said they hope the bill will make it impossible for the state’s only abortion clinic to continue to offer the procedure. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)

West Virginia’s legislature has passed a sweeping abortion ban with few exceptions, approving a bill that several members of the Republican supermajority said they hope will make it impossible for the state’s only abortion clinic to continue to offer the procedure.

“It is going to shut down that abortion clinic, of that I feel certain,” senator Robert Karnes said on the Senate floor, amid shouts from protesters outside the chamber doors.

“I believe it’s going to save a lot of babies.”

Abortion Ban West Virginia
Abortion rights supporters demonstrate outside the Senate chamber (Chris Dorst/Charleston Gazette-Mail/AP)

Under the legislation, rape and incest victims would be able to obtain abortions at up to eight weeks of pregnancy, but only if they report to law enforcement first.

Such victims who are minors would have until 14 weeks to terminate a pregnancy and must report to either law enforcement or a physician.

Rape and incest victims would have to report the assault within 48 hours of getting an abortion, and a patient must present a copy of a police report or notarised letter to a physician before the procedure can be performed.

Abortions also would be allowed in cases of medical emergencies.

The bill now heads to the desk of Republican governor Jim Justice, who has signed several anti-abortion bills into law since taking office in 2017.

Jim Justice
Jim Justice (Alamy/PA)

Legislators resumed debate on the bill on Tuesday after failing to come to an agreement in late July, mssing the chance for the state to become the first to approve new legislation restricting access to abortions since the US Supreme Court’s ruling in June removing its protected status as a constitutional right.

The Senate and the House of Delegates speedily approved the bill after several hours of debate.

Legislators inserted several provisions they said were specifically targeted at the Women’s Health Centre of West Virginia, which was the state’s first abortion clinic when it opened in 1976 after the US Supreme Court’s landmark case Roe vs Wade.

It has existed as the state’s sole abortion clinic for years, making it the ever-increasing target of anti-abortion legislators and protesters.

The bill says surgical abortions can only be performed at a state-licensed hospital by a physician with hospital privileges.

Anybody else who performs an abortion, including nurse practitioners and other medical professionals, could face three to 10 years in prison. A physician who performs an illegal abortion could lose their medical licence.

Pregnant people who obtain illegal abortions will not face any form of prosecution under the bill.

Kaylen Barker, spokesperson for the Women’s Health Centre of West Virginia, said the clinic will not shut down, even if the staff are no longer able to provide abortions. Like many clinics, the facility did not offer the procedure daily.

Most days are dedicated to services like gender-affirming hormone therapy, HIV prevention and treatment and routine gynaecological care — cervical exams, cancer screenings — mostly for low-income patients on Medicaid with nowhere else to go.

Democrat Owens Brown, West Virginia’s only black senator, spoke against the bill before it passed the Senate. He said when he looks around at his fellow legislators, he sees a body that is overwhelmingly comprised of white, middle-aged to elderly men who are middle-class or above.

He compared groups of men passing legislation that overwhelmingly impacts women to laws that were passed by white legislators when slavery was legal in the US. He said “all laws are not good laws made by men”.

“That’s somewhat irrational in many ways to be able to apply a law that will never apply to you,” he said. “It’s easy for you to sit there and do that because you will never have to face the consequences of your actions.”

