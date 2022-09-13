Joel Matip heads late winner as Liverpool labour to victory over Ajax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Joel Matip heads late winner as Liverpool labour to victory over Ajax

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 10:12 pm Updated: September 13, 2022, 10:16 pm
Liverpool’s Joel Matip celebrates their winner (Martin Rickett/PA).
Liverpool’s Joel Matip celebrates their winner (Martin Rickett/PA).

Defender Joel Matip was the unlikely catalyst to get Liverpool’s Champions League campaign back on track as his 89th-minute header secured a laboured 2-1 win over Ajax.

After last week’s 4-1 horror show – as Jurgen Klopp called it – against Napoli their manager wanted a performance of more substance than style.

But, after Mohamed Salah’s first goal in eight European games had put them ahead, more defensive frailties allowed Mohammed Kudus, the striker who was seemingly on his way to Everton before team-mate Antony was sold to Manchester United, to equalise.

A laboured second half, which included a personnel and formation change, failed to produce any genuine threat until Matip rose highest at a corner and his header crossed the line despite the best efforts of Dusan Tadic.

It was the stroke of good fortune the Reds were in desperate need of as, although second-half substitute Darwin Nunez made an impact, the game appeared to be heading towards a frustrating draw until the tall centre-back’s late intervention.

Out of respect following the death of the Queen Liverpool did not play ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ pre-match, with the opening bar sounding before being cut off to allow fans to sing unaccompanied.

Liverpool and Ajax players, officials and fans observe a minute’s silence in memory of the Queen
Liverpool and Ajax players, officials and fans observe a minute’s silence in memory of the Queen (Martin Rickett/PA).

The period of silence in memory of the Queen was broken briefly by one fan in the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand chanting ‘Liverpool, Liverpool’, although he was quickly shouted down by those around him, while a couple of fans in the Kop appeared to boo, but not with any conviction and it persuaded Portuguese referee Artur Dias to end the minute prematurely.

Klopp had spoken about the need for his side to reinvent themselves after Naples, but his team selection, with midfield still an area of weakness, was more a series of tweaks than anything radical.

His decision to hand Diogo Jota, their pressing machine, a first start since May after injury instead of big-money summer signing Nunez was a deliberate attempt to inject more energy up front in the expectation it would be replicated behind him.

The Portugal international’s early endeavours were matched by Thiago Alcantara, in his first start since the opening day of the season after injury, but his fellow midfielders Fabinho and Harvey Elliott were not quite at the same level.

Mohamed Salah (right) celebrates opening the scoring
Mohamed Salah (right) celebrates opening the scoring (Martin Rickett/PA).

Jota’s inclusion paid dividends in the 17th minute when, for only the second time this season, Liverpool scored first as he slid an inviting ball into the penalty area for Salah to tuck a left-footed shot past Remko Pasveer.

But the hosts failed to capitalise on that advantage, with Luis Diaz and Jota blasting wide and Salah failing to get enough on a low Jota cross.

They were made to pay in the 27th minute when their right side was exposed as it has been on numerous times already this season.

Mohammed Kudus thumps home Ajax's equaliser
Mohammed Kudus thumps home Ajax’s equaliser (Martin Rickett/PA).

Trent Alexander-Arnold allowed Steven Berghuis to run beyond him, Elliot did not track back to cover Steven Bergwijn and that allowed the former Tottenham forward to run across the path of Virgil van Dijk to give Kudus the space to lash in a shot off the underside of the crossbar.

Without injured captain Jordan Henderson Liverpool’s right side look defensively susceptible and at the moment the current set-up is not offering enough going forward to offset their deficiencies in the opposite direction.

They continued to create chances without properly threatening, with Alexander-Arnold, becoming the youngest Liverpool player to play 50 European games, dipping a volley just over.

He later forced a double save out of Pasveer, with Van Dijk seeing one header well saved by the goalkeeper, who enjoyed a stroke of luck as the rebound off Devyne Rensch landed back in his hands.

Joel Matip rises highest to power home the winner
Joel Matip rises highest to power home the winner (Martin Rickett/PA).

Jota and Elliott were replaced by Roberto Firmino and Nunez just past the hour as Liverpool switched to 4-2-3-1, but it actually made things more chaotic as they continued to concede possession in midfield, allowing the unmarked Daley Blind to steer a header across goal and just past the far post.

Nunez rolled a shot wide after good interplay between Firmino and Salah and then the Uruguayan flashed a cross through the six-yard area which was nicked past the waiting Diaz.

But when Salah’s deflected shot looped on to the upright Matip pounced from the resulting corner to get last season’s beaten finalists up and running.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Bolton manager Ian Evatt saw his side win at MK Dons (Richard Sellers/PA).
Ian Evatt pleased to see Bolton end wait for away win
Alex Neil saw his side pick up their first under his management (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Alex Neil celebrates first win as Stoke boss after rout of Hull
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was happy to get off the mark in the Champions League with a late win over Ajax (Martin Rickett/PA)
The first step, nothing more – Jurgen Klopp won’t get carried away by late…
Swindon recorded a dramatic home win (Adam Davy/PA)
Match-winning substitute Jacob Wakeling proves Swindon boss Scott Lindsey right
Steve Cotterill’s side rallied for an unlikely win (Simon Marper/PA)
Steve Cotterill hails ‘brilliant response’ as Shrewsbury hit back to win
Halifax Town manage Pete Wild during the match at the Edgeley Park, Stockport. Picture date: Sunday May 15, 2022.
Pete Wild enjoys a double celebration as Barrow beat Doncaster
Kevin Betsy hailed Crawley’s victory over Stockport (Steven Paston/PA).
It’s massive for the supporters – Crawley boss Kevin Betsy hails first win
Salford scored a late winner (Richard Sellers/PA)
Neil Wood demands cutting edge from Salford despite win over Harrogate
Jacob Maddox made his Walsall debut (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Michael Flynn excited to see what Jacob Maddox can do for Walsall once fully…
Danny Schofield saw his Huddersfield side beaten at home by Wigan (Richard Sellers/PA).
The pressure is mounting, admits Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is already looking towards the January transfer window.
REVEALED: Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin's January transfer window plans
0
The Met Office has predicted a dry day for the Queen's funeral across the north and north-east.
Queen's funeral: What will the weather be like on the bank holiday?
0
The newest branch of Fireaway opened in Aberdeen today. Supplied by Fireaway.
Fireaway pizza opens in Aberdeen
0
The casualty was rescued after falling on Ben Cruachan.
Oban Mountain Rescue Team aid fallen hiker with multiple fractures in Argyll
0
Tarland Festival will return on Friday, September 23.
Tarland Food and Music Festival to return later this month
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust cyclists charity Picture shows; Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust cyclists. Highlands. Supplied by Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust Date; Unknown
Eilidh’s Trust pedalling NC500 in support of young Highland musicians
0