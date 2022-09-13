The first step, nothing more – Jurgen Klopp won’t get carried away by late win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

The first step, nothing more – Jurgen Klopp won’t get carried away by late win

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 11:38 pm Updated: September 13, 2022, 11:44 pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was happy to get off the mark in the Champions League with a late win over Ajax (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was happy to get off the mark in the Champions League with a late win over Ajax (Martin Rickett/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits the last-gasp 2-1 Champions League victory over Ajax is only the first step on the road to regaining their form.

Mohamed Salah’s first goal in eight European matches was cancelled out by Mohammed Kudus in the first half and it needed an 89th-minute Joel Matip header to register Liverpool’s first points in Group A after last week’s 4-1 defeat in Naples.

It has been a mixed season so far and, with no match now for three weeks – Sunday’s match at Chelsea has been postponed because of policing issues associated with the Queen’s funeral – Klopp has time to regroup ready for their return after the international break.

“I think if we put the two games, Napoli and tonight, next to each other, you don’t recognise properly that it’s the same sport,” he said.

“It was all different. The start was different. The middle was different. The finish was different. The way we played, the way we defend, everything was different. Much higher intensity, much more aggression, braver, more ready, everything was better.

“The story of the game is typical, not for our season so far because normally we are 1-0 down, more for the situation we are in.

“We did a lot of good stuff and played a really good game, we had something like 25 shots, which is good against a strong side full of confidence, absolutely convinced about the way they play, and we caused them a lot of problems.

“And then, 1-0 up, you concede with the first chance of the opponent the equaliser. The reaction was OK – not perfect but OK – and at half-time we told the boys that after the goal our pressing was not as convincing as before.

“I think nobody was surprised it was a set-piece (for the winner) because our set-pieces were really good tonight and I have no idea why we didn’t score earlier from them because pretty much each set-piece was a threat.

“The face of Joel showed exactly how we all felt in this moment. It’s the first step, nothing else, not more.”

Sunday’s postponement, coming on the back of the wholesale postponement of the football calendar last weekend, means Liverpool have two matches to fit into an already-crowded schedule with a World Cup in the middle.

So Klopp was less-than-impressed with Chelsea’s new American owner Todd Boehly’s suggestion earlier in the day that the Premier League should introduce a US-style All-Star game between teams in the north and south of England.

“He doesn’t wait long. When he finds a date for that he can call me,” he added.

“In American sports these players have four-month breaks. Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well?

“Maybe he can explain that. I’m not sure people want to see that – United players, Liverpool players, City players, Everton players all together. It is not the national team. Did he really say it?”

Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder admits his side, who scored four against Rangers in their opening game, have learned some important lessons.

“When the goal happens with a dead-ball situation it’s quite sour. We have lots of young players and they can learn a lesson from that,” he said.

“I can live with the defeat, of course. I can’t say it was underserved. Liverpool were the better team this evening, there’s no shame in that, but you have to learn from that.

“We have to look at what we can do better. We will have a look further at the intensity, we don’t have that in the Dutch League, it’s quicker at this level. It’s a learning moment for us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Bolton manager Ian Evatt saw his side win at MK Dons (Richard Sellers/PA).
Ian Evatt pleased to see Bolton end wait for away win
Alex Neil saw his side pick up their first under his management (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Alex Neil celebrates first win as Stoke boss after rout of Hull
Swindon recorded a dramatic home win (Adam Davy/PA)
Match-winning substitute Jacob Wakeling proves Swindon boss Scott Lindsey right
Steve Cotterill’s side rallied for an unlikely win (Simon Marper/PA)
Steve Cotterill hails ‘brilliant response’ as Shrewsbury hit back to win
Halifax Town manage Pete Wild during the match at the Edgeley Park, Stockport. Picture date: Sunday May 15, 2022.
Pete Wild enjoys a double celebration as Barrow beat Doncaster
Kevin Betsy hailed Crawley’s victory over Stockport (Steven Paston/PA).
It’s massive for the supporters – Crawley boss Kevin Betsy hails first win
Salford scored a late winner (Richard Sellers/PA)
Neil Wood demands cutting edge from Salford despite win over Harrogate
Jacob Maddox made his Walsall debut (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Michael Flynn excited to see what Jacob Maddox can do for Walsall once fully…
Danny Schofield saw his Huddersfield side beaten at home by Wigan (Richard Sellers/PA).
The pressure is mounting, admits Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield
Michael Duff’s side were pegged back (Nigel French/PA)
Michael Duff says Barnsley need to be more ruthless after Port Vale draw

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is already looking towards the January transfer window.
REVEALED: Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin's January transfer window plans
0
The Met Office has predicted a dry day for the Queen's funeral across the north and north-east.
Queen's funeral: What will the weather be like on the bank holiday?
0
The newest branch of Fireaway opened in Aberdeen today. Supplied by Fireaway.
Fireaway pizza opens in Aberdeen
0
The casualty was rescued after falling on Ben Cruachan.
Oban Mountain Rescue Team aid fallen hiker with multiple fractures in Argyll
0
Tarland Festival will return on Friday, September 23.
Tarland Food and Music Festival to return later this month
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust cyclists charity Picture shows; Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust cyclists. Highlands. Supplied by Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust Date; Unknown
Eilidh’s Trust pedalling NC500 in support of young Highland musicians
0