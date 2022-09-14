Kremlin hails importance of Vladimir Putin-Xi Jinping meeting in Samarkand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Kremlin hails importance of Vladimir Putin-Xi Jinping meeting in Samarkand

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 1:46 am
The Kremlin on Tuesday hailed the significance of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s planned meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week amid tensions with the West (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
The Kremlin on Tuesday hailed the significance of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s planned meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week amid tensions with the West (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

The Kremlin has hailed the significance of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s planned meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week amid tensions with the West.

Mr Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said the two leaders are scheduled to meet on Thursday in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of a summit of a security pact dominated by Moscow and Beijing.

“The meeting has a special significance in view of the current international situation,” Mr Ushakov told reporters, saying Mr Putin and Mr Xi will discuss the international situation, along with regional issues and bilateral cooperation.

China has pointedly refused to criticise Russia’s action in Ukraine and denounced Western sanctions against Moscow.

Russia, in turn, has strongly backed China amid tensions with the US that followed a recent visit to Taiwan by US House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“China has taken a well-balanced approach to the Ukrainian crisis, clearly expressing its understanding of the reasons that prompted Russia to launch the special military operation,” Mr Ushakov said.

“The issue will be thoroughly discussed during the meeting.”

The talks follow their meeting in February, when the Russian leader attended the opening of the Beijing Olympics shortly before sending troops into Ukraine.

Mr Ushakov noted that “the discussion of issues related to trade and economic cooperation is particularly important”, adding that “in the difficult conditions amid unlawful Western sanctions this cooperation has remained stable and continued gaining tempo.”

Russia China
It is Xi Jinping’s first foreign trip since the beginning of the pandemic (Ng Han Guan/AP)

On Friday, Mr Putin and Mr Xi will attend the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a security grouping dominated by Russia and China that also includes India, Pakistan and ex-Soviet Central Asian nations.

Iran and some other countries are on track to membership.

The leaders have developed strong personal ties to bolster a “strategic partnership” between the former Communist rivals as they both are now locked in rivalry with the US.

Even though Moscow and Beijing in the past ruled out a military alliance, Mr Putin has said that such a prospect cannot be excluded.

In a show of military muscle amid the tensions with the West, Russia and China have held joint military drills in Russia and the Sea of Japan that also involved several other nations.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Ken Starr, whose probe led to Bill Clinton impeachment, dies aged 76 (Doug Mills/AP)
Ken Starr, whose investigation led to Bill Clinton impeachment, dies aged 76
US pub to show Queen’s funeral to give expats ‘a little piece of tradition’ (Mike Bedigan/PA)
US pub to show Queen’s funeral to give expats ‘a little piece of tradition’
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was happy to get off the mark in the Champions League with a late win over Ajax (Martin Rickett/PA)
The first step, nothing more – Jurgen Klopp won’t get carried away by late…
Robert Lewandowski endured a difficult return to Bayern Munich with Barcelona (Andreas Schaad/AP)
Robert Lewandowski suffers on Champions League return to Bayern Munich
Liverpool’s Joel Matip celebrates their winner (Martin Rickett/PA).
Joel Matip heads late winner as Liverpool labour to victory over Ajax
West Virginia state senators debate a sweeping bill to ban abortion with few exceptions on the Senate floor in Charleston, W.Va., as onlookers watch from the gallery on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Several Republican lawmakers have said they hope the bill will make it impossible for the state’s only abortion clinic to continue to offer the procedure. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)
West Virginia legislators approve abortion ban with few exceptions
Alex Jones (Alamy/PA)
FBI agent at Sandy Hook breaks down at trial of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones
Antonio Conte saw his side suffer a late defeat in Lisbon (Armando Franca/AP)
Antonio Conte frustrated after Tottenham suffer late agony against Sporting
(Yui Mok/PA)
China and India had agents working for Twitter, says whistleblower
(Alamy/PA)
Kazakh president agrees to change capital’s name back to Astana

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is already looking towards the January transfer window.
REVEALED: Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin's January transfer window plans
0
The Met Office has predicted a dry day for the Queen's funeral across the north and north-east.
Queen's funeral: What will the weather be like on the bank holiday?
0
The newest branch of Fireaway opened in Aberdeen today. Supplied by Fireaway.
Fireaway pizza opens in Aberdeen
0
The casualty was rescued after falling on Ben Cruachan.
Oban Mountain Rescue Team aid fallen hiker with multiple fractures in Argyll
0
Tarland Festival will return on Friday, September 23.
Tarland Food and Music Festival to return later this month
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust cyclists charity Picture shows; Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust cyclists. Highlands. Supplied by Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust Date; Unknown
Eilidh’s Trust pedalling NC500 in support of young Highland musicians
0