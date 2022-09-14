Ken Starr, whose investigation led to Bill Clinton impeachment, dies aged 76

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ken Starr, whose investigation led to Bill Clinton impeachment, dies aged 76

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 2:54 am
Ken Starr, whose probe led to Bill Clinton impeachment, dies aged 76 (Doug Mills/AP)
Ken Starr, whose probe led to Bill Clinton impeachment, dies aged 76 (Doug Mills/AP)

Ken Starr, a former US federal appellate judge and lawyer whose criminal investigation of Bill Clinton led to the president’s impeachment, has died aged 76.

Mr Starr died at a hospital on Tuesday of complications from surgery, according to his former colleague, lawyer Mark Lanier. He said Mr Starr had been hospitalised in an intensive care unit in Houston for about four months.

For many years, Mr Starr’s stellar reputation as a lawyer seemed to place him on a path to the Supreme Court.

At age 37, he became the youngest person to serve on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, where chief Justice John Roberts and justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Clarence Thomas and Antonin Scalia also had served.

Presidential Portraits
Mr Clinton lied under oath, engaged in obstruction of justice and followed a pattern of conduct that was inconsistent with the president’s constitutional duty to faithfully execute the laws, according to the investigation (Ron Edmonds/AP)

From 1989-93, Mr Starr was the solicitor general in the administration of president George HW Bush, arguing 25 cases before the Supreme Court.

Mr Roberts said on Tuesday: “Ken loved our country and served it with dedication and distinction. He led by example, in the legal profession, public service, and the community.”

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell remembered Mr Starr as “a brilliant litigator, an impressive leader, and a devoted patriot”.

In a probe that lasted five years, Mr Starr looked into fraudulent real estate deals involving a long-time Clinton associate, delved into the removal of documents from the office of deputy White House counsel Vincent Foster after his suicide and assembled evidence of Clinton’s sexual encounters with Monica Lewinsky, a former White House intern.

Starr Lewinsky
Monica Lewinsky worked in the White House in the 1990s (Lionel Cironneau/AP)

Each of the controversies held the potential to do serious, perhaps fatal, damage to Clinton’s presidency.

In a Tuesday tweet, Ms Lewinsky expressed mixed emotions on the news of Mr Starr’s death. “As I’m sure many can understand, my thoughts about Ken Starr bring up complicated feelings,” she tweeted.

“But of more importance, is that i imagine it’s a painful loss for those who love him.”

As Mr Clinton’s legal problems worsened, the White House pilloried Mr Starr as a right-wing fanatic doing the bidding of Republicans bent on destroying the president.

“The assaults took a toll” on the investigation, Mr Starr told a Senate committee in 1999. “A duly authorised federal law enforcement investigation came to be characterised as yet another political game.

“Law became politics by other means.”

Trump FBI
In 2020, Mr Starr was recruited to help represent Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

In a bitter finish to his investigation of the Lewinsky affair that engendered still more criticism, Mr Starr filed a report, as the law required, with the US House of Representatives.

He concluded that Mr Clinton lied under oath, engaged in obstruction of justice and followed a pattern of conduct that was inconsistent with the president’s constitutional duty to faithfully execute the laws.

House Republicans used Mr Starr’s report as a roadmap in the impeachment of the president, who was acquitted in a Senate trial.

In 2020, he was recruited to help represent Mr Trump in his first impeachment trial. In a memorable statement to Congress, Mr Starr said “we are living in what I think can aptly be described as the ‘age of impeachment’”.

He said that “like war, impeachment is hell, or at least presidential impeachment is hell”.

In a post to his Truth Social account, Mr Trump paid tribute to Mr Starr as “a true American Patriot who loved our country and the law”.

“I so appreciated his support and his thoughts that our cause against fascists and other mentally sick people in our country is just.”

