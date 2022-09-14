EU court largely upholds massive Google Android anti-competition fine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EU court largely upholds massive Google Android anti-competition fine

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 9:32 am Updated: September 14, 2022, 11:56 am
A general view of the Google offices in Six Pancras Square, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A top court has largely rejected Google’s appeal of a record European Union anti-trust fine imposed for throttling competition and reducing consumer choice through the dominance of its mobile Android operating system.

It marks another win for EU regulators taking a global lead in controlling the power of big tech companies.

The European Court of Justice’s General Court mostly confirmed a 2018 decision by the EU’s executive Commission to slap Google with a fine of more than four billion euros (£3.46 billion).

“In order (to) better to reflect the gravity and duration of the infringement,” it is appropriate to give Google a fine of 4.125 billion euros (£3.57 billion), the court said.

That is slightly lower than the original 4.34 billion euro (£3.76 billion) penalty, with the court saying its reasoning differed “in certain respects” from the commission’s.

“We are disappointed that the Court did not annul the decision in full,” Google said in a statement.

“Android has created more choice for everyone, not less, and supports thousands of successful businesses in Europe and around the world.”

The company has previously argued that free and open-source Android has resulted in low-cost phones and driven competition with its chief rival, Apple.

Android is the most popular mobile operating system, beating even Apple’s iOS.

The fine is one of three anti-trust penalties totalling more than £6.92 billion that the European Commission slapped on Google between 2017 and 2019, putting the 27-nation bloc at the forefront of the global push to rein in tech giants.

Since then, the commission has widened its crackdown on digital giants with more antitrust investigations targeting Amazon, Apple and Facebook and sweeping new rules aimed at clamping down on the biggest digital companies.

Tech companies are now facing tighter scrutiny around the world; Google also got hit with a £43.25 million fine on Wednesday by South Korean privacy watchdogs that also fined Facebook parent Meta £19.03 million.

In its original decision, the European Commission said Google’s practices restrict competition and reduce choices for consumers.

It determined that Google broke EU rules by requiring smartphone makers to take a bundle of Google apps if they wanted any at all and prevented them from selling devices with altered versions of Android.

The bundle contained 11 apps, including YouTube, Maps and Gmail, but regulators focused on the three that had the biggest market share: Google Search, Chrome and the company’s Play Store for apps.

Google had made some changes after the original ruling to address the issues, such as giving European Android users a choice of browser and search app and charging device-makers to pre-install its apps.

EU consumer group BEUC, which argued for the commission’s case in court hearings, said the decision “confirms that Europe’s consumers must enjoy meaningful choice between search engines and browsers on their phones and tablets”.

Google still has one more chance to appeal the decision — but only on points of law — to the EU Court of Justice, the bloc’s highest court.

It did not say whether it will do so.

The company has already lost an appeal of its first EU antitrust penalty, which it is now appealing to the Court of Justice.

The General Court last year also sided with the commission, upholding a 2.4 billion-euro fine issued in 2017 by regulators who decided that Google unfairly directed visitors to its comparison shopping service, Google Shopping, to the detriment of rivals.

