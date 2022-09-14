Queen’s death renews interest over UK memorabilia in Hong Kong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen’s death renews interest over UK memorabilia in Hong Kong

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 10:02 am
Museum owner Bryan Ong looks at old postage stamps from British Hong Kong (AP)
The death of the Queen has sparked a wave of nostalgia and renewed interest in British memorabilia in Hong Kong.

The former colony lived for 156 years under the British crown until its return to China in 1997.

For many in the Chinese city, emotions still linger toward the British rule of Hong Kong.

Its return to China has upended lives amid political turmoil brought on by waves of pro-democracy protests and Beijing’s subsequent clampdown that critics say has snuffed out Western-style freedoms and threatened its reputation as a global financial business hub.

Bryan Ong, an avid collector and seller of royal memorabilia, said: “It was during the British colonial time when Hong Kong developed to become a metropolitan city where East meets West.

“So I think there’s a sentimental feeling towards the Queen, which was more than her as a ruler. It’s the feeling toward Hong Kong’s colonial past.”

Edward Ng, who was born and raised under British rule, spent nearly 140 dollars (£120) on four silver coins as a keepsake at Mr Ong’s shop, House Of Men, one of several in the city that specialises in British memorabilia.

“The Queen was an important figure for the Hong Kong people. I’ll miss her,” Mr Ng said.

The Queen memorabilia
Postcards and various memorabilia depicting the Queen on display at souvenir shop House Of Men, in Hong Kong (AP)

Collector So Tsz-him says he grew up with post boxes and coins bearing Elizabeth II’s face.

“I used to feel the Queen was a God-like ever-lasting figure,” said Mr So, who purchased a commemorative silver coin that had been issued to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

Mr Ong bids on items from all over the world. Before the pandemic struck, he used to travel to Britain at least four times a year to bring goods back to his store.

His interest in collecting royal memorabilia and items from colonial Hong Kong began in 1997, when he was 17, and the Union flag was lowered over the city for the last time.

He has since amassed an impressive personal collection of more than 10,000 items. They include banknotes, military medals, stamps and royal portraits in The Museum Victoria City, which he also owns.

Over the past two years, demand for memorabilia on the Queen has gone up in Hong Kong, particularly after her 95th birthday last year and the Platinum Jubilee.

“I personally think that it’s the Queen’s own charisma,” Mr Ong said. “She was an idol, an iconic global figure and many people just admire her.

“Moreover, she was part of Hong Kong’s history. Hong Kong’s older generations were under her rule and … she is part of their collective memory.”

