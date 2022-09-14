Marcus Rashford not travelling with Man Utd for Sheriff Tiraspol game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Marcus Rashford’s possible England recall is in doubt after he did not travel with the Manchester United squad for their Europa League clash with Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday.

The 24-year-old has started the campaign in promising fashion for United and was expected to be named in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad for the forthcoming Nations League games against Italy and Germany.

But the PA news agency understands his inclusion could now be under threat due to an unspecified injury.

🇲🇩 We can confirm our travelling squad for the visit to Sheriff Tiraspol.#MUFC || #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 14, 2022

Rashford will stay at home alongside Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

None of the quartet trained at Carrington on Wednesday morning ahead of the flight to Moldova.

Erik ten Hag is otherwise taking a full strength squad, with Cristiano Ronaldo among the travelling party and Luke Shaw returning after injury.

United are looking for their first points of their Group E campaign, having lost to Real Sociedad last week.

Ten Hag will face the media on Wednesday tea-time to preview the fixture and give further updates on Rashford’s condition.