Woman with toy gun grabs trapped savings from Beirut bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Woman with toy gun grabs trapped savings from Beirut bank

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 1:04 pm
Panicked bank employees stand next to a window that was broken by attackers to exit the bank, in Beirut, Lebanon (Hussein Malla/AP)
Panicked bank employees stand next to a window that was broken by attackers to exit the bank, in Beirut, Lebanon (Hussein Malla/AP)

A woman accompanied by activists and brandishing what she said was a toy pistol has broken into a Beirut bank branch, taking 12,000 US dollars (£11,255) from her trapped savings.

Sali Hafez told the local Al-Jadeed TV she needed the money to fund her sister’s cancer treatment.

She said she had repeatedly visited the bank to ask for her money and was told she could only receive £173 a month in Lebanese pounds.

Ms Hafez said the toy gun belonged to her nephew.

“I had begged the branch manager before for my money, and I told him my sister was dying, didn’t have much time left,” she said in the interview.

“I reached a point where I had nothing else to lose.”

A toy pistol that was used by depositors to attack a bank is seen thrown on the ground in Beirut, Lebanon
A toy pistol that was used by depositors to attack a bank is seen thrown on the ground in Beirut, Lebanon (Hussein Malla/AP)

Lebanon’s cash-strapped banks have imposed strict limits on withdrawals of foreign currency since 2019, tying up the savings of millions of people.

About three-quarters of the population has slipped into poverty as the tiny Mediterranean country’s economy continues to spiral.

Ms Hafez and activists from a group called Depositors’ Outcry entered the BLOM Bank branch and stormed into the manager’s office.

They forced bank employees to hand over 12,000 dollars and the equivalent of about £866 in Lebanese pounds.

Ms Hafez said she had a total of 20,000 dollars (£17,316) in savings trapped in that bank.

She said she had already sold many of her personal belongings and had considered selling her kidney to fund her 23 year-old sister’s cancer treatment.

Nadine Nakhal, a bank customer, said the intruders “doused gasoline everywhere inside and took out a lighter and threatened to light it”.

A man sprays Arabic that reads: “Bank theft and prostitution” on the window of a bank that was attacked in Beirut
A man sprays Arabic that reads: “Bank theft and prostitution” on the window of a bank that was attacked in Beirut (Hussein Malla/AP)

She said the woman with the pistol threatened to shoot the manager if she did not get her money.

Ms Hafez said in a live-streamed video she posted on her Facebook account that she did not intend to do harm.

“I did not break into the bank to kill anyone or set the place on fire,” she said.

“I am here to get my rights.”

Ms Hafez was celebrated as a hero across social media in Lebanon, as many in the small crisis-hit country struggle to make ends meet and retrieve their savings.

She encouraged others to take similar action to reclaim their savings.

Some of the activists entered the bank with Ms Hafez, while others staged a protest at the entrance.

Ms Hafez eventually left with cash in a plastic bag, witnesses said.

A Lebanese policeman stands guard next to athe bank window that was broken
A Lebanese policeman stands guard next to athe bank window that was broken (Hussein Malla/AP)

Security forces standing outside arrested several of the activists, including a man carrying what looked like a handgun.

It was not immediately clear if this was also a toy.

The incident occurred weeks after a food delivery driver broke into another bank branch in Beirut and held 10 people hostage for seven hours, demanding tens of thousands of dollars in his trapped savings.

Most hailed him as a hero.

Lebanon has scrambled for over two years to implement key reforms in its decimated banking sector and economy.

It has so far failed to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on a recovery programme that would unlock billions in international loan and aid to make the country viable again.

In the meantime, millions are struggling to cope with rampant power outages and soaring inflation.

“We need to put a stop to everything that is happening to us in this country,” Ms Nakhal said.

“Everyone’s money is stuck in the banks, and in this case, it’s someone who is sick. We need to find a solution.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Volodymyr Zelensky with police after a national flag-raising ceremony in Izium (Leo Correa/AP)
Putin and Zelensky court major allies as Ukraine makes gains
Gennady Golovkin believes his achievements speak for themselves (Nick Potts/PA)
Gennady Golovkin believes third Saul Alvarez fight will not affect his legacy
Chinese President Xi Jinping is welcomed by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Samarkand (Li Xueren/Xinhua via AP)
Presidents of China and Russia at security summit in Uzbekistan
A woman was arrested in South Korea on Thursday (Bae Byung-soo/Newsis/AP)
Woman arrested in South Korea after bodies found in suitcases in New Zealand
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was not seriously injured when his car collided with another vehicle following a battlefield visit, his spokesman said (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP)
Volodymyr Zelensky not seriously injured in car crash after battlefield visit
Duchess of Sussex’s US women’s honour postponed out of respect for the Queen (Chris Jackson/PA)
Duchess of Sussex’s US women’s honour postponed out of respect for the Queen
Grief and respect following Queen’s death ‘translate across the pond’ (Justin Tallis/PA)
Grief following Queen’s death ‘translates across the pond’ as Americans mourn
Tribute to the Queen placed at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles (Mike Bedigan/PA)
Tribute to the Queen draws crowd to Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles
Request for witness protection order made in Sir Salman Rushdie attacker case (Joshua Bessex/AP)
Request for witness protection order made in Sir Salman Rushdie attacker case
Erling Haaland scored Manchester City’s winner (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erling Haaland’s Champions League winner reminded Pep Guardiola of Johan Cruyff

More from Press and Journal

Suspected space debris over Tarbert. Picture by Caitlin MacKinnon.
WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as suspected space debris shoots through the sky
Adrian Watson, CEO at Aberdeen Inspired and Society's Ellie House at Marischal Square. Aberdeen Inspired are the headline sponsor of The Society Awards 2022, which is taking place in November.
The Society Awards 2022: Meet the judges
Ian Gray.
Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release
Substituted late in the game, Kingussie's James Falconer responds to the crowd. The cottages.com MacTavish Cup Final - Caberfeidh v Kingussie, played at The Bught, Inverness.
Shinty: Kingussie's James Falconer winning his fitness battle ahead of Camanachd Cup final
Liz Truss outside 10 Downing Street as she begins her time as prime minister (Photo: Hugo Philpott/UPI/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Don't be fooled into thinking a female PM will champion women's rights
0
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charles Knight/Shutterstock (13369422e) 2023 Ryder Cup Captain, Luke Donald at the BMW/PGA Championship, held at the Wentworth Golf Club BMW / PGA Championship, Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, UK - 06 Sep 2022
Stephen Gallacher: Hard graft starts here for Luke Donald as Ryder Cup countdown begins…