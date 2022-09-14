Frail Pope Francis criticises Russia’s war in Ukraine and appeals for peace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Frail Pope Francis criticises Russia’s war in Ukraine and appeals for peace

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 1:44 pm
Pope Francis prays during a Mass at the Expo Grounds in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Pope Francis prays during a Mass at the Expo Grounds in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Pope Francis has told the Russian Orthodox hierarchy and other faith leaders that religion must never be used to justify the “evil” of war.

He asked at an outdoor Mass in Kazakhstan “how many deaths will it take?” for peace to prevail in Ukraine.

An increasingly frail Francis, 85, made the appeal during his first full day in the former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan, where he opened a global interfaith conference and ministered to the tiny Catholic community in the majority Muslim country.

In the conference audience of imams, patriarchs, rabbis and muftis was Metropolitan Anthony, in charge of foreign relations for the Russian Orthodox Church, which has firmly backed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Aides help Pope Francis to stand up during a Mass at the Expo Grounds in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
Aides help Pope Francis to stand up during a Mass at the Expo Grounds in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

His boss, Patriarch Kirill, was supposed to have participated in the congress but cancelled last month.

Mr Kirill has supported Russia’s invasion on spiritual and ideological grounds, calling it a “metaphysical” battle with the West.

He has blessed Russian soldiers going into war and invoked the idea that Russians and Ukrainians are one people.

Francis did not mention Russia or Ukraine in his remarks to the Kazakh conference.

But he insisted that faith leaders themselves must take the lead in promoting a culture of peace, since it would be hypocritical to expect that non-believers will promote peace if religious leaders do not.

“If the creator, to whom we have devoted our lives, is the author of human life, how can we who call ourselves believers consent to the destruction of that life?” he asked.

Faithful receive the communion during a Mass presided over by Pope Francis at the Expo Grounds in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
Faithful receive the communion during a Mass presided over by Pope Francis at the Expo Grounds in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

“Mindful of the wrongs and errors of the past, let us unite our efforts to ensure that the Almighty will never again be held hostage to the human thirst for power.”

Francis then laid down a challenge to all those in the room to commit themselves to resolving disputes through dialogue and negotiation, not with arms.

“May we never justify violence. May we never allow the sacred to be exploited by the profane. The sacred must never be a prop for power, nor power a prop for the sacred.”

He made the appeal more explicit in an afternoon outdoor Mass for Kazakhstan’s tiny Catholic community, in which he asked for prayers for “beloved Ukraine”.

“How many deaths will it still take before conflict yields to dialogue for the good of people, nations and all humanity?” he asked.

“The one solution is peace and the only way to arrive at peace is through dialogue.”

Mr Kirill sent a message to the congress read aloud by Anthony.

Pope Francis arrives for a Mass at the Expo Grounds in Nur-Sultan
Pope Francis arrives for a Mass at the Expo Grounds in Nur-Sultan (Andrew Medichini/AP)

In it, the Russian patriarch did not refer to the war but in general to problems over the past two decades caused by “attempts to build a world without relying on moral values”.

The Russian patriarch has blasted the West’s secular mentality and claimed the seeds of the Ukraine conflict were sown by foreign threats to Russia’s borders.

He has depicted the conflict as a struggle against a foreign liberal establishment purportedly demanding countries hold “gay parades” as the price of admission to a world of excess consumption and freedom.

“These attempts have led not only to the loss of the concept of justice in international relations, but also to brutal confrontation, military conflicts, the spread of terrorism and extremism in different parts of the world,” Mr Kirill said in his message.

Suggesting he feels Russia is the victim of a smear campaign, he denounced the spread of misinformation and the “distortion of historical facts” and “manipulation of mass consciousness” to spread messages of “hatred towards entire peoples, cultures and religions”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Volodymyr Zelensky with police after a national flag-raising ceremony in Izium (Leo Correa/AP)
Putin and Zelensky court major allies as Ukraine makes gains
Gennady Golovkin believes his achievements speak for themselves (Nick Potts/PA)
Gennady Golovkin believes third Saul Alvarez fight will not affect his legacy
Chinese President Xi Jinping is welcomed by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Samarkand (Li Xueren/Xinhua via AP)
Presidents of China and Russia at security summit in Uzbekistan
A woman was arrested in South Korea on Thursday (Bae Byung-soo/Newsis/AP)
Woman arrested in South Korea after bodies found in suitcases in New Zealand
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was not seriously injured when his car collided with another vehicle following a battlefield visit, his spokesman said (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP)
Volodymyr Zelensky not seriously injured in car crash after battlefield visit
Duchess of Sussex’s US women’s honour postponed out of respect for the Queen (Chris Jackson/PA)
Duchess of Sussex’s US women’s honour postponed out of respect for the Queen
Grief and respect following Queen’s death ‘translate across the pond’ (Justin Tallis/PA)
Grief following Queen’s death ‘translates across the pond’ as Americans mourn
Tribute to the Queen placed at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles (Mike Bedigan/PA)
Tribute to the Queen draws crowd to Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles
Request for witness protection order made in Sir Salman Rushdie attacker case (Joshua Bessex/AP)
Request for witness protection order made in Sir Salman Rushdie attacker case
Erling Haaland scored Manchester City’s winner (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erling Haaland’s Champions League winner reminded Pep Guardiola of Johan Cruyff

More from Press and Journal

Suspected space debris over Tarbert. Picture by Caitlin MacKinnon.
WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as suspected space debris shoots through the sky
Adrian Watson, CEO at Aberdeen Inspired and Society's Ellie House at Marischal Square. Aberdeen Inspired are the headline sponsor of The Society Awards 2022, which is taking place in November.
The Society Awards 2022: Meet the judges
Ian Gray.
Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release
Substituted late in the game, Kingussie's James Falconer responds to the crowd. The cottages.com MacTavish Cup Final - Caberfeidh v Kingussie, played at The Bught, Inverness.
Shinty: Kingussie's James Falconer winning his fitness battle ahead of Camanachd Cup final
Liz Truss outside 10 Downing Street as she begins her time as prime minister (Photo: Hugo Philpott/UPI/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Don't be fooled into thinking a female PM will champion women's rights
0
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charles Knight/Shutterstock (13369422e) 2023 Ryder Cup Captain, Luke Donald at the BMW/PGA Championship, held at the Wentworth Golf Club BMW / PGA Championship, Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, UK - 06 Sep 2022
Stephen Gallacher: Hard graft starts here for Luke Donald as Ryder Cup countdown begins…