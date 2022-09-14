Erik ten Hag believes Marcus Rashford can make England’s World Cup squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erik ten Hag believes Marcus Rashford can make England’s World Cup squad

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 7:38 pm
Marcus Rashford has been in good form for Manchester United this season (John Walton/PA)
Erik ten Hag has backed Marcus Rashford to make England’s World Cup squad despite the injured forward being set to miss out on a Nations League international recall.

Rashford has started the campaign in promising fashion for United and was expected to be named in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad on Thursday for the forthcoming games against Italy and Germany.

But the 24-year-old is still feeling the effects of an injury picked up in the 3-1 Premier League victory over Arsenal on September 4, when he scored twice to take his season’s tally to three.

Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag’s side travel to Moldova (Martin Rickett/PA)

Having sat out United’s opening Europa League tie, a 1-0 home defeat to Real Sociedad, Rashford will again be missing for their second group game away to Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday.

“He’s not available. The consequence after Arsenal, he has a muscle injury,” Ten Hag said at his pre-match press conference.

Asked whether Rashford can now make England’s World Cup squad in Qatar, he added: “It’s quite obvious and quite clear (he can).

“He played really good seasons and this season he has had a great comeback. He’s shown his great potential and quality.

“No, I don’t think too long (his absence), but I cannot tell how long. It’s not really bad and we expect him to be back quite soon in the team.”

United’s first-ever game against Moldovan opponents will be their last for 17 days.

Sunday’s league visit of Leeds has been postponed due to police resources being stretched in the build-up to the Queen’s funeral on Monday, so United will next be in action away to neighbours Manchester City on October 2.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag
Cristiano Ronaldo, left, could start against Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Defeat to Sociedad has put United under extra scrutiny in this competition, and Ten Hag said: “Pressure is for every game, because we have to win every game.

“When you lose the first game, you have to win the second, so we know what our task is.

“We always play a strong team, so also here we will play a strong team.

“Our players are used to playing a game every third day. If that’s not the case, we use the last days for good training sessions.

Manchester United v Real Sociedad – UEFA Europa League – Group E – Old Trafford
Real Sociedad’s Brais Mendez scored as Manchester United suffered an opening Europa League defeat at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It was really helpful and we are well prepared for the game.”

Sheriff beat Omonia 3-0 in Cyprus in their group opener last week, and have been formidable opponents on the European stage in the recent past.

Last September, Sheriff stunned eventual Champions League winners Real Madrid by beating them 2-1 in Spain.

Ten Hag said: “They beat Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk last year, they are capable of doing that.”

Cristiano Ronaldo was part of the 22-man United squad that travelled to Moldova, although Ten Hag would not confirm whether the Portuguese will start the game.

Luke Shaw has also made the trip after missing two of the last three games with a minor foot injury.

But Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka joined Rashford in missing out.

United earlier confirmed their 25-man squad list for the 2022-23 Premier League season, with Phil Jones not included.

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – Old Trafford
Phil Jones has not been included in Manchester United’s Premier League squad list this season (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 30-year-old defender’s contract is up at the end of the season.

Jones, signed from Blackburn in 2011, has made nearly 230 United appearances.

He signed a four-year contract in 2019 when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge at Old Trafford.

But Jones has been dogged by injuries and made only 13 appearances over the last two seasons.

