Celtic frustrated during Shakhtar Donetsk draw in Warsaw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Celtic frustrated during Shakhtar Donetsk draw in Warsaw

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 7:56 pm Updated: September 14, 2022, 7:58 pm
Kyogo Furuhashi and his Celtic team-mates endured a frustrating night in Poland (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Kyogo Furuhashi and his Celtic team-mates endured a frustrating night in Poland (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

Celtic could not build on a dominant start to their Champions League contest against Shakhtar Donetsk as they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw in Poland.

Reo Hatate’s run beyond the home defence led to Celtic taking an early lead but Mykhaylo Mudryk equalised against the run of play in the 29th minute.

Ange Postecoglou’s men survived some more pressure before reasserting their superiority after the break.

However, substitute Giorgos Giakoumakis missed the best in a series of opportunities for Celtic to claim their first European win of the campaign.

Having also squandered chances during their opening defeat by Real Madrid, Celtic now face another trip to RB Leipzig.

The point continued Shakhtar’s positive start to Group F following their shock win over Leipzig last week.

The Ukrainian side, who have been displaced from their home stadium since 2014, attracted a near capacity crowd of close to 30,000 in Legia Warsaw’s stadium but the vast majority of noise came from the away fans.

There was no minute’s silence for the Queen following discussions between both clubs and UEFA but both sets of players wore black armbands.

Off the pitch, some of the visiting fans made their anti-monarchy views known. A banner in the Celtic end stated “F*** the Crown” while another one said “Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan”, a reference to the intruder who broke into the Queen’s Buckingham Palace bedroom in 1982.

Celtic celebrate
Celtic went ahead early on (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

Early in the match, there was a chant of “If you hate the Royal Family, clap your hands” but the Celtic fans quickly had some positive play to get behind.

Matt O’Riley played in Kyogo Furuhashi in the opening minute but Shakhtar goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin got a foot to the striker’s shot to divert it wide.

Greg Taylor’s driven cross was deflected just too far in front of the Japan forward and O’Riley had an effort saved before Celtic took the lead in the 10th minute.

Josip Juranovic’s diagonal ball found Sead Haksabanovic, who was making his first start for the club. The winger fed Hatate’s forward run and the midfielder’s shot took a deflection off Artem Bondarenko and went in. Furuhashi could have tapped it home but chose to leave it only for it to be credited as an own goal.

Celtic continued to cause Shakhtar numerous problems with their passing and movement but the Ukrainian side levelled out of the blue.

Celtic
Celtic had to settle for a point (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

A pass inside former Legia right-back Juranovic gave left-winger Mudryk a clear run at goal and he fired high into the net.

The goal gave Donetsk a major lift and former Celtic winger Marian Shved soon had the ball in the net. Shved, who only made three appearances for the Hoops, was denied his dream goal by an offside flag against provider Mudryk.

Joe Hart then parried Shved’s curling effort before Celtic got the chance to regroup at half-time.

They again started well and Jota’s curling effort was spilled seconds after the restart but Shakhtar cleared the danger.

The Portuguese winger twice came close to scoring memorable goals but had shots blocked at the end of impressive mazy runs.

Giorgos Giakoumakis
Giorgos Giakoumakis had a great chance to win the game (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

O’Riley threatened on a number of occasions and his replacement, David Turnbull, shot not far over from 25 yards.

Daizen Maeda saw an acrobatic effort diverted wide and another substitute, Giakoumakis, missed Celtic’s best chance for a winner with five minutes left. Taylor’s pass picked out the normally accurate Greek striker unmarked but he fired his left-footed shot wide from 14 yards.

Maeda also had a good late chance but the Japanese attacker fired wide as he slid to meet Juranovic’s driven cross.

Giakoumakis then beat the goalkeeper to a cross but his header did not have enough power to get away from a retreating Shakhtar defender, who stopped it going over the line.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Craig Halkett is set to return from injury (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Craig Halkett returning will help Hearts – Robbie Neilson
Tom Curran struck a maiden first-class century for title-chasing Surrey (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Tom Curran scores maiden first-class ton for Surrey while Essex edge Yorkshire
Rangers snub UEFA to play national anthem before Napoli game (Will Matthews/PA)
Rangers fans sing British national anthem at Ibrox before Napoli match
Moussa Djenepo has signed a new three=year contract (John Sibley/PA)
Moussa Djenepo signs new deal with Southampton
Marcus Rashford has been in good form for Manchester United this season (John Walton/PA)
Erik ten Hag believes Marcus Rashford can make England’s World Cup squad
Doubts are growing over whether Worcester can hold their first home game of the season (David Davies/PA)
Worcester sale not yet completed as doubts grow over staging of first home match
Dan Evans was beaten by Tommy Paul in Glasgow (Steve Welsh/PA)
Great Britain up against it after Dan Evans loses Davis Cup opener
Dan Evans was beaten by Tommy Paul in Glasgow (Steve Welsh/PA)
Great Britain up against it after Dan Evans loses Davis Cup opener
Rangers are set to defy UEFA and play the national anthem at their Champions League match at home to Napoli (Neil Hanna/PA)
Rangers to defy UEFA guidelines by playing national anthem before Napoli game
Ollie Pope has settled well as England’s number three (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ollie Pope feels liberated after England’s summer of fun under Brendon McCullum

More from Press and Journal

Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Photo by Sandy McCook.
NHS Highland says 'only most time-critical or high risk appointments will go ahead' on…
Rene Knott created the topper for the Jubilee but wanted to pay tribute to the Queen so brought it out again. Picture by Rene Knott.
Highland knitter pays touching tribute to the Queen with knitted postbox topper in Ardgay
0
Work will begin next week on the A86 near Loch Laggan.
Work to begin on £32,000 surfacing improvements on A86 near Old Tullochroam
Kyogo Furuhashi and his Celtic team-mates endured a frustrating night in Poland (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Fourth generation Fabia takes on supermini market
0
man assaulted elgin
Man left seriously injured after being assaulted in Elgin town centre
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kenny Elrick
NHS Grampian reassures patients 'all planned care' will go ahead on day of Queen's…