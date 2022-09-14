Right-wing bloc wins narrow majority in Swedish parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Right-wing bloc wins narrow majority in Swedish parliament

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 8:10 pm
Party leader of the Sweden Democrats Jimmie Akesson (Stefan Jerrevång/TT News Agency via AP)
Party leader of the Sweden Democrats Jimmie Akesson (Stefan Jerrevång/TT News Agency via AP)

A right-wing bloc that includes a nationalist anti-immigration party has won a narrow majority in Sweden’s parliament.

Centre-left Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson conceded defeat with 99.9% of the vote from the weekend elections counted on Wednesday.

She said she would step down on Thursday.

Populist Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Akesson declared victory for the four-party bloc.

He said his party would be “a constructive and driving force” in the work of rebuilding safety in Sweden.

He said it was “time to put Sweden first”.

With almost all votes counted, the bloc that includes the Sweden Democrats — the country’s second-largest party — won a thin majority in parliament. Though a few votes were outstanding they were not enough to sway the final outcome.

Sweden Election
Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said she would step down on Thursday (Jonas Ekströmer/TT News Agency via AP)

Prime Minister Andersson said that “the preliminary result is clear enough to draw a conclusion” that her centre-left forces had lost power.

Ms Andersson became Sweden’s first female prime minister last year and led the country in its historic bid to join Nato following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ulf Kristersson, the leader of Sweden’s third largest party, the Moderates, who is considered to be the leading figure in the right-wing bloc and a possible PM, thanked voters for their trust.

“Now we will get Sweden in order,” he wrote on Facebook.

“The Moderates and the other parties on my side have received the mandate for the change that we asked for. I am now starting the work of forming a new, effective government,” Mr Kristersson said.

Mr Akesson said in his speech on Wednesday evening said it was time for a new chapter in Sweden.

“Now it will be enough with the failed Social Democratic policy that for eight years has continued to lead the country in the wrong direction,” he said.

“It is time to start rebuilding security, welfare and cohesion. It is time to put Sweden first. The Sweden Democrats will be a constructive and driving force in this work.

“Now the work begins to make Sweden good again,” he said.

The tally gave the right-wing bloc 176 seats in the 349-parliament, the Riksdag, and Ms Andersson’s centre-left bloc with 173 seats. A majority in Sweden requires 175 seats.

“The four right-wing parties appear to have received just under 50% of the votes in the election, and in the Riksdag, they have gained one or two mandates. A thin majority, but it is a majority,” Ms Andersson said.

“Tomorrow I will therefore request my dismissal as Prime Minister and the responsibility for the continued process will now pass to the Parliament Speaker and the Riksdag.”

