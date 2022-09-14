Ange Postecoglou encouraged by Celtic display in Poland despite missed chances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ange Postecoglou encouraged by Celtic display in Poland despite missed chances

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 9:18 pm
Ange Postecoglou was encouraged despite missed chances (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Ange Postecoglou was encouraged despite missed chances (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

Ange Postecoglou told his Celtic players they would eventually get their rewards if they repeat the “excellent” performance against Shakhtar Donetsk that gained them a first point in the Champions League.

The Hoops dominated for the vast majority of the game in the Legia Warsaw municipal stadium but had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

The Scottish champions had several chances even before Artem Bondarenko put through his own net in the 10th minute following a penetrating run from Reo Hatate.

Shakhtar equalised out of the blue in the 29th minute after a pass inside Josip Juranovic gave left-winger Mykhaylo Mudryk a clear run at goal.

Former Celtic winger Marian Shved had a goal disallowed for offside and forced a good stop from Joe Hart as Shakhtar enjoyed a bounce until half-time.

But Postecoglou’s side regained control immediately after the interval and substitutes Giorgos Giakoumakis and Daizen Maeda missed the best of a series of opportunities.

“The performance was excellent,” the Celtic manager said.

“Obviously the result was not reflective of that but I thought in the whole game the players gave everything and that’s all I can ask for.

“We needed that second goal and we had good chances to get it. From my perspective I can’t ask for more from them.

“We will get our rewards if we keep playing that kind of football and showing that sort of commitment.”

Celtic also missed chances during their 3-0 opening defeat to Real Madrid but Postecoglou was more upbeat this week.

“I think more significant than the point is the performance,” he said.

“It is the highest level of club football, every game is pressurised, every moment of every game is important. I just thought there was real growth in our team and in the way we handled it all.

“You definitely have to earn everything at this level. Every point and every win will take maximum effort from us and for us to be at our best.

“It wasn’t three points but in terms of the performance I thought that was the most encouraging part. The players really embraced the fact we will have to be at our best all the time for everything we get.”

Celtic had 16 attempts at goal compared to Shakhtar’s five.

Postecoglou said: “Last week we were good for 55, 60 minutes and then the opposition sort of got on top of us.

“Here you are away from home and obviously it’s a neutral venue but it’s not your home ground and I just thought that they showed resilience and mental toughness to keep playing our football. At this level I think that is encouraging.

“We put everything into it. We didn’t get the three points but if we keep doing that I think it will give us a chance of being successful in every game we play.”

Shakhtar manager Igor Jovicevic expressed pride in his players for claiming a point.

He added: “They are super fast and a super aggressive team and we knew exactly what we were about to face. The pressing, especially in the beginning, was incredible.

“The game was a very good experience. Yes they gave us a very hard time but don’t forget we were supported by 40 million fans in Ukraine and we claimed a point and scored a goal.

“This game is something to be really proud about. We turned the impossible into possible, we turned the improbable into probable.”

