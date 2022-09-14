Graham Potter’s first game in charge of Chelsea ends in draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Graham Potter’s first game in charge of Chelsea ends in draw

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 10:10 pm Updated: September 14, 2022, 10:16 pm
Graham Potter took his first game in charge of Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
Graham Potter took his first game in charge of Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

Graham Potter’s Chelsea debut ended in a 1-1 draw with RB Salzburg as the Blues slipped to the foot of Champions League Group E.

Raheem Sterling’s curled strike should have handed new boss Potter lift-off at Stamford Bridge on his Champions League and Blues bow.

But a mistake from Thiago Silva opened the door for Noah Okafor to snatch a draw for Salzburg with a neat finish to cap a counter-attack.

Chelsea were back in action after the Premier League’s weekend hiatus due to the Queen’s death, but the Blues could not atone for last week’s 1-0 Champions League loss at Dinamo Zagreb.

Potter employed a clutch of formations in a shape-shifting Chelsea set-up, but 37-year-old Brazilian Silva always appeared under duress at the back of that system.

The defender conjured many a manful intervention only to slip just shy of completing a slide tackle – which allowed Salzburg to steal in and secure a leveller.

Chelsea’s one point from two matches left Potter’s men bottom of Group E, with AC Milan top on four points.

The Blues can still rectify their situation and reach the knockout stages, but will likely need to beat Milan home and away in their back-to-back matches with the Italians in October.

A minute's silence
A minute’s silence was held in memory of the Queen (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel last week with new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali installing a new manager in Potter they believe will work in sync with their long-term visions and ideas.

The Blues suffered many of the same troubles that had dogged Tuchel’s Chelsea in recent weeks however, with lots of work ahead for the club.

Sterling slotted the first goal of the Potter era to open the second half, and also calm concerns after a patchy first 45 minutes.

Chelsea had looked fluid in set-up and comfortable on the ball in their first half under Potter, but still failed to gel in the final third.

Reece James rifled in a fine cross but after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could not reach the ball in the middle, Sterling failed to make anything happen on the inside left.

Chelsea celebrate
Raheem Sterling, centre, struck for Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

Benjamin Sesko actually mustered the only shot on target of a stodgy first half, the Salzburg striker forcing Kepa Arrizabalaga into a solid save.

Almost every time Chelsea sought a final pass, either the ball itself or the run were off kilter.

The interval settled the hosts however, and a compelling move yielded the breakthrough almost immediately.

James spun his man and raced down the right before setting Mason Mount free, and the England midfielder sent an early ball into the box.

When Salzburg missed the chance to clear, Sterling pounced on the loose ball at the far post, took a steadying touch and then curled sweetly into the far corner.

Reece James shields the ball
Reece James, left, was involved in Chelsea’s opener (John Walton/PA)

Mount had to produce a timely sliding block to cut out a Salzburg attack as the match meandered after Chelsea’s opener.

Mount’s vital intervention encapsulated a clear push back to form, in what must be regarded as his strongest showing of this new season.

Okafor went close with a flicked header as Salzburg continued to press, but Kepa was sharp enough to smother the deft effort.

Chelsea had dominated possession throughout but had always appeared shaky when losing the ball.

Thiago Silva
Thiago Silva was at fault for Salzburg’s equaliser (John Walton/PA)

And that instability proved costly when Salzburg broke at pace and punished the hosts with Okafor’s equaliser.

The otherwise-flawless Silva was pressed into one recovery job too many, and an incomplete slide tackle allowed the visitors the opening they needed to find the net.

Okafor powered in front of the cover and slid a neat finish past Kepa to put the game back in the balance at 1-1.

Philipp Kohn produced a point-blank save from Hakim Ziyech to deny Chelsea after a smart break between Armando Broja and Sterling.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Ibrox paid tribute to the Queen before Rangers’ defeat by Napoli (Andrew Milligan/PA)
UEFA awaiting official report before considering action against Rangers
Asad Rauf has died after suffering a cardiac arrest (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Ex-international umpire Asad Rauf dies aged 66
Republic of Ireland’s Niamh Fahey is one match away from the World Cup (Brian Lawless/PA)
Naimh Fahey relishing ‘hugely exciting’ chance to qualify for World Cup
Gennady Golovkin believes his achievements speak for themselves (Nick Potts/PA)
Gennady Golovkin believes third Saul Alvarez fight will not affect his legacy
Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has been linked as a replacement for Manchester United’s David de Gea (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Football rumours: Manchester United identify David de Gea replacement
Alec Stewart retired from first class cricket in 2003 (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
On this day in 2003: Alec Stewart retires from first-class cricket
Celtic’s Callum McGregor in action in Warsaw (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Poland trip gives Callum McGregor added belief in Celtic in Champions League
Andy Murray suffered an agonising defeat alongside Joe Salisbury (Steve Welsh/PA)
Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury unable to rescue Davis Cup tie against USA
A new survey indicates strong public backing for FIFA to contribute to a compensation scheme for migrant workers in World Cup host country Qatar (Nick Potts/PA)
Calls for FIFA to compensate migrant workers in Qatar receive public support
Steve Bruce’s side suffered a demoralising home defeat (Martin Rickett/PA)
The first hour was scandalous – Steve Bruce on West Brom’s derby display

More from Press and Journal

Suspected space debris over Tarbert. Picture by Caitlin MacKinnon.
WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as suspected space debris shoots through the sky
Adrian Watson, CEO at Aberdeen Inspired and Society's Ellie House at Marischal Square. Aberdeen Inspired are the headline sponsor of The Society Awards 2022, which is taking place in November.
The Society Awards 2022: Meet the judges
Ian Gray.
Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release
Substituted late in the game, Kingussie's James Falconer responds to the crowd. The cottages.com MacTavish Cup Final - Caberfeidh v Kingussie, played at The Bught, Inverness.
Shinty: Kingussie's James Falconer winning his fitness battle ahead of Camanachd Cup final
Liz Truss outside 10 Downing Street as she begins her time as prime minister (Photo: Hugo Philpott/UPI/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Don't be fooled into thinking a female PM will champion women's rights
0
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charles Knight/Shutterstock (13369422e) 2023 Ryder Cup Captain, Luke Donald at the BMW/PGA Championship, held at the Wentworth Golf Club BMW / PGA Championship, Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, UK - 06 Sep 2022
Stephen Gallacher: Hard graft starts here for Luke Donald as Ryder Cup countdown begins…