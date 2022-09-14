R Kelly convicted on many counts but acquitted of trial fixing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

R Kelly convicted on many counts but acquitted of trial fixing

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 10:50 pm Updated: September 15, 2022, 12:46 am
R Kelly (Matt Marton/AP)
R Kelly (Matt Marton/AP)

A federal jury has convicted R Kelly of several child pornography and sex abuse charges in his hometown of Chicago.

Kelly, 55, was found guilty on three counts of child pornography and three counts of child enticement.

But the jury acquitted him on a fourth pornography count as well as a conspiracy to obstruct justice charge accusing him of fixing his state child pornography trial in 2008.

He was found not guilty on all three counts of conspiring to receive child pornography and for two further enticement charges.

His two co-defendants were found not guilty on all charges.

Jurors, who deliberated for 11 hours over two days, wrote several questions to the judge on Wednesday, at least one indicating the panellists were grappling with some of the case’s legal complexities.

One asked if they had to find Kelly both enticed and coerced minors, or that he either enticed or coerced them. Over objections from Kelly’s lawyer, the judge said they only need to find one.

R Kelly Timeline
R Kelly was on trial in Chicago (Amr Alfiky/AP)

At trial, prosecutors sought to paint a picture of Kelly as a master manipulator who used his fame and wealth to reel in star-struck fans, some of them minors, to sexually abuse then discard them.

Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, was desperate to recover child pornographic videos he made and lugged around in a gym bag, witnesses said. They said he offered up to one million dollars to recover missing videos before his 2008 trial, knowing they would land him in legal peril. The conspiracy to hide his abuse ran from 2000 to 2020, prosecutors said.

Kelly associates Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown were co-defendants at the Chicago trial. Jurors acquitted Mr McDavid, a longtime Kelly business manager, who was accused of conspiring with Kelly to rig the 2008 trial. Mr Brown, a Kelly associate for years, was acquitted of receiving child pornography.

Kelly has already been convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking in New York and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In Chicago, a conviction of just one count of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, while receipt of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum of five years.

Judges can order that defendants sentenced earlier in separate cases serve their new sentence simultaneously with or only after the first term is fully served. Federal inmates must serve at least 85% of their sentences.

During closing arguments on Tuesday, Kelly lawyer Jennifer Bonjean likened the government’s testimony and evidence to a cockroach and its case to a bowl of soup.

If a cockroach falls into soup, she said, “you don’t just pull out the cockroach and eat the rest of the soup. You throw out the whole soup,” said told jurors.

“There are just too many cockroaches,” she said of the prosecution’s case.

R Kelly (Alamy/PA)

The three defendants called only a handful of witnesses over four days. Co-defendant Mr McDavid, who was on the stand for three days, may have damaged Kelly’s hopes for acquittal by saying that he now doubts Kelly was truthful when he denied abusing anyone after hearing the superstar’s accusers testify.

In her closing rebuttal, prosecutor Jeannice Appenteng cited testimony that Kelly’s inner circle increasingly focused on doing what Kelly wanted as his fame boomed in the mid-1990s.

“And ladies and gentlemen, what R Kelly wanted was to have sex with young girls,” she said.

Four Kelly accusers testified, all referred to by pseudonyms or their first names: Jane, Nia, Pauline and Tracy. Some cried when describing the abuse but otherwise spoke calmly and with confidence. A fifth accuser, Brittany, did not testify.

Sitting nearby in a suit and face mask, Kelly often averted his eyes and looked down as his accusers spoke.

Some dozen die-hard Kelly fans regularly attended the trial. On at least one occasion during a break, several made hand signs of a heart at Kelly. He smiled back.

Jane, 37, was the government’s star witness and pivotal to the fixing charge, which accused Kelly of using threats and payoffs to get her to lie to a grand jury before his 2008 trial and to ensure she and her parents would not testify.

A single video, which state prosecutors said was Kelly abusing a girl of around 14, was the focal point of that trial.

On the witness stand for two days at the end of August, Jane paused, tugged at a necklace and dabbed her eyes with a tissue when she said publicly for the first time that the girl in the video was her aged 14 and that the man was Kelly, who would have been around 30.

Some jurors in the 2008 trial said they had to acquit Kelly because the girl in the video did not testify. At the federal trial in Chicago, Jane said she lied to a state grand jury in 2002 when she said it was not her in the video, saying part of her reason for lying was that she cared for Kelly and did not want to get him into trouble.

Jane told jurors she was 15 when they first had intercourse. Asked how many times they had sex before she turned 18, she answered quietly: “Uncountable times. … Hundreds.”

Jane, who belonged to a teenage singing group, first met Kelly in the late 1990s when she was in junior high school. She had visited Kelly’s Chicago recording studio with her aunt, a professional singer. Soon after that meeting, Jane told her parents Kelly was going to be her godfather.

Jane testified that when her parents confronted Kelly in the early 2000s he dropped to his knees and begged them for forgiveness. She said she implored her parents not to take action against Kelly because she loved him.

Defence lawyers suggested a desire for money and fame drove some government witnesses to accuse Kelly, and they accused several people of trying to blackmail him. They also suggested that at least one of his accusers was 17 — the age of consent in Illinois — when Kelly began pursuing her for sex.

Ms Bonjean implored jurors not to accept the prosecution’s portrayal of her client as “a monster”, saying Kelly was forced to rely on others because of intellectual challenges, and that he was sometimes led astray.

“Mr Kelly can also be a victim,” she said in her opening statement.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Volodymyr Zelensky with police after a national flag-raising ceremony in Izium (Leo Correa/AP)
Putin and Zelensky court major allies as Ukraine makes gains
Gennady Golovkin believes his achievements speak for themselves (Nick Potts/PA)
Gennady Golovkin believes third Saul Alvarez fight will not affect his legacy
Chinese President Xi Jinping is welcomed by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Samarkand (Li Xueren/Xinhua via AP)
Presidents of China and Russia at security summit in Uzbekistan
A woman was arrested in South Korea on Thursday (Bae Byung-soo/Newsis/AP)
Woman arrested in South Korea after bodies found in suitcases in New Zealand
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was not seriously injured when his car collided with another vehicle following a battlefield visit, his spokesman said (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP)
Volodymyr Zelensky not seriously injured in car crash after battlefield visit
Duchess of Sussex’s US women’s honour postponed out of respect for the Queen (Chris Jackson/PA)
Duchess of Sussex’s US women’s honour postponed out of respect for the Queen
Grief and respect following Queen’s death ‘translate across the pond’ (Justin Tallis/PA)
Grief following Queen’s death ‘translates across the pond’ as Americans mourn
Tribute to the Queen placed at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles (Mike Bedigan/PA)
Tribute to the Queen draws crowd to Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles
Request for witness protection order made in Sir Salman Rushdie attacker case (Joshua Bessex/AP)
Request for witness protection order made in Sir Salman Rushdie attacker case
Erling Haaland scored Manchester City’s winner (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erling Haaland’s Champions League winner reminded Pep Guardiola of Johan Cruyff

More from Press and Journal

Suspected space debris over Tarbert. Picture by Caitlin MacKinnon.
WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as suspected space debris shoots through the sky
Adrian Watson, CEO at Aberdeen Inspired and Society's Ellie House at Marischal Square. Aberdeen Inspired are the headline sponsor of The Society Awards 2022, which is taking place in November.
The Society Awards 2022: Meet the judges
Ian Gray.
Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release
Substituted late in the game, Kingussie's James Falconer responds to the crowd. The cottages.com MacTavish Cup Final - Caberfeidh v Kingussie, played at The Bught, Inverness.
Shinty: Kingussie's James Falconer winning his fitness battle ahead of Camanachd Cup final
Liz Truss outside 10 Downing Street as she begins her time as prime minister (Photo: Hugo Philpott/UPI/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Don't be fooled into thinking a female PM will champion women's rights
0
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charles Knight/Shutterstock (13369422e) 2023 Ryder Cup Captain, Luke Donald at the BMW/PGA Championship, held at the Wentworth Golf Club BMW / PGA Championship, Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, UK - 06 Sep 2022
Stephen Gallacher: Hard graft starts here for Luke Donald as Ryder Cup countdown begins…