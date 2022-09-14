Graham Potter takes the positives after Chelsea reign starts with a draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Graham Potter takes the positives after Chelsea reign starts with a draw

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 11:24 pm Updated: September 15, 2022, 3:46 am
Graham Potter’s first game ended in a draw (John Walton/PA)
Graham Potter’s first game ended in a draw (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea boss Graham Potter insisted there were “lots of positives” despite his tenure beginning with an underwhelming 1-1 Champions League draw with RB Salzburg.

Raheem Sterling put the Blues ahead early in the second half but Noah Okafor’s 75th-minute equaliser following a Thiago Silva mistake left them bottom of Group E.

Potter stepped into the Stamford Bridge hot seat last week after Thomas Tuchel was sacked following the club’s shock defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb.

The former Brighton head coach was frustrated with the result but praised the attitude and application of his players.

“They gave everything,” he said. “We’ve only got one point so we’re disappointed with that but I was very proud of how they acted today.

“It’s not been easy for them either. The change of coach and all that comes with that, but their response has been brilliant.

“They’ve acted really, really well, professional, honest, responsible, so from an effort perspective it was absolutely 100 per cent there.

“They’re top players, they’re working hard for each other, there’s a nice spirit in the group.

Graham Potter was taking charge of his first game for Chelsea
Graham Potter was taking charge of his first game for Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

“They’re disappointed because the results haven’t gone as well as they would like, which is normal and you can feel that disappointment, that frustration.

“But it’s my job to try and help them get the results they want, that we all want.

“Today’s not the best start in terms of points for us but in terms of how we acted on the pitch as a group, lots of positives.”

Chelsea were back in action after the Premier League’s weekend hiatus due to the Queen’s death.

But they could not atone for last week’s 1-0 loss in the Croatian capital, with substitute Hakim Ziyech wasting their best chances after Silva’s costly lunge was punished by the Austrian champions.

A banner paying tribute to the Queen
A banner paying tribute to the Queen (John Walton/PA)

The Blues – two-time winners of the competition – face back-to-back group stage meetings with AC Milan early next month.

Potter remains confident of prolonging the club’s European campaign into the knockout stages.

“We can’t lie, it’s not the position we want to be in but we have to respond,” he said. “It’s as simple as that.

“It’s going to be a tough group. But there’s enough quality in the team, enough quality in the squad that we can respond and we have to look forward to those games.”

Salzburg, who enjoyed just 28 per cent possession in west London, sit a point above their hosts having drawn 1-1 with Milan last week.

Head coach Matthias Jaissle said: “We are very proud of the team. It’s something special to get a point here at Stamford Bridge.

“We’re the youngest team in the Champions League competition, so everything is very positive.

“Everyone gave their all, we had the right fight mode on the pitch so that’s why we deserved this point.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Republic of Ireland’s Niamh Fahey is one match away from the World Cup (Brian Lawless/PA)
Naimh Fahey relishing ‘hugely exciting’ chance to qualify for World Cup
Gennady Golovkin believes his achievements speak for themselves (Nick Potts/PA)
Gennady Golovkin believes third Saul Alvarez fight will not affect his legacy
Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has been linked as a replacement for Manchester United’s David de Gea (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Football rumours: Manchester United identify David de Gea replacement
Alec Stewart retired from first class cricket in 2003 (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
On this day in 2003: Alec Stewart retires from first-class cricket
Celtic’s Callum McGregor in action in Warsaw (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Poland trip gives Callum McGregor added belief in Celtic in Champions League
Andy Murray suffered an agonising defeat alongside Joe Salisbury (Steve Welsh/PA)
Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury unable to rescue Davis Cup tie against USA
A new survey indicates strong public backing for FIFA to contribute to a compensation scheme for migrant workers in World Cup host country Qatar (Nick Potts/PA)
Calls for FIFA to compensate migrant workers in Qatar receive public support
Steve Bruce’s side suffered a demoralising home defeat (Martin Rickett/PA)
The first hour was scandalous – Steve Bruce on West Brom’s derby display
Paul Ince’s side suffered a resounding defeat (Tim Goode/PA)
Paul Ince hopes Sunderland setback will prove to be a good thing for Reading
Erling Haaland scored Manchester City’s winner (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erling Haaland’s Champions League winner reminded Pep Guardiola of Johan Cruyff

More from Press and Journal

Suspected space debris over Tarbert. Picture by Caitlin MacKinnon.
WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as suspected space debris shoots through the sky
Adrian Watson, CEO at Aberdeen Inspired and Society's Ellie House at Marischal Square. Aberdeen Inspired are the headline sponsor of The Society Awards 2022, which is taking place in November.
The Society Awards 2022: Meet the judges
Ian Gray.
Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release
Substituted late in the game, Kingussie's James Falconer responds to the crowd. The cottages.com MacTavish Cup Final - Caberfeidh v Kingussie, played at The Bught, Inverness.
Shinty: Kingussie's James Falconer winning his fitness battle ahead of Camanachd Cup final
Liz Truss outside 10 Downing Street as she begins her time as prime minister (Photo: Hugo Philpott/UPI/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Don't be fooled into thinking a female PM will champion women's rights
0
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charles Knight/Shutterstock (13369422e) 2023 Ryder Cup Captain, Luke Donald at the BMW/PGA Championship, held at the Wentworth Golf Club BMW / PGA Championship, Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, UK - 06 Sep 2022
Stephen Gallacher: Hard graft starts here for Luke Donald as Ryder Cup countdown begins…