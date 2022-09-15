Gennady Golovkin believes third Saul Alvarez fight will not affect his legacy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gennady Golovkin believes third Saul Alvarez fight will not affect his legacy

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 9:02 am
Gennady Golovkin believes his achievements speak for themselves (Nick Potts/PA)
Gennady Golovkin believes his achievements speak for themselves (Nick Potts/PA)

Gennady Golovkin faces a step into the unknown against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez but rejected the idea his legacy hinges on a win in this much-anticipated trilogy fight.

In Las Vegas this weekend, the 40-year-old Kazakh makes his first significant foray out of the 160lb middleweight division in which he has won multiple world titles to challenge his bitter Mexican rival.

Alvarez escaped with a highly disputed draw in their first fight in September 2017 before being given the nod narrowly on points the following year, the only blemishes in Golovkin’s 44-fight career.

Their third contest will take place at the 168lb super-middleweight limit, where Alvarez holds all four major world titles and is favourite to once again prevail over an opponent eight years his senior.

However, Golovkin, a two-time unified world middleweight champion, stressed he is not placing any additional significance on Saturday night’s showdown and that his accomplishments speak for themselves.

He told the PA news agency: “Without any doubt this fight is not going to affect my legacy. Name me a boxer who would not be happy with a career like mine with all my achievements?

“I do not feel any pressure and I do not think I need to prove anything to anybody.

“To me it’s just another fight, a fight people have been wanting to see for a long period of time and now it’s actually coming to reality.”

Golovkin has never previously weighed in heavier than the 163lbs he scaled three years ago prior to facing Steve Rolls but is unfazed at the unfamiliar situation he will find himself in.

As for whether he will carry up his vaunted power – of Golovkin’s 42 wins, 37 have come inside the distance – the veteran said: “I know I will feel a little bit differently in the new weight division.

“Some things will be added, some things will be brought down. It will be a different experience. It’s not just about power. (But) I’m always confident about me and my actions.”

While Golovkin and Alvarez have shared 24 rounds in Sin City and countless more in sparring earlier in their careers, four years have passed since their last fight as they went their separate ways.

Golovkin rebounded with four successive wins and regained world titles he relinquished to Alvarez, who conquered super-middleweight before a surprising loss against Dmitry Bivol at light-heavyweight in May.

That has paved the way for this third encounter, to be screened on DAZN, between fighters who do not see eye-to-eye.

Golovkin admitted there were times when he thought it would not come to fruition.

Golovkin added: “I had some doubts about this third fight taking place. I kind of thought if he decided to challenge me that it would probably be when I was 50. Without any doubt. I’m excited about it.”

