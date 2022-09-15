Putin and Zelensky court major allies as Ukraine makes gains

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Putin and Zelensky court major allies as Ukraine makes gains

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 9:22 am
Volodymyr Zelensky with police after a national flag-raising ceremony in Izium (Leo Correa/AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky are each courting major allies on Thursday, seeking to prop up their efforts in a war whose fortunes have tilted toward Ukraine in recent days.

In Uzbekistan’s ancient city of Samarkand, Mr Putin was hoping to break through his international isolation and further cement his ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a geopolitical alliance increasingly seen as a potent counterweight to the western powers.

Mr Putin and Mr Xi were due to meet one-on-one and discuss Ukraine, according to the Russian president’s foreign affairs adviser.

In Kyiv, Mr Zelensky was shrugging off a traffic accident the previous night that left him with no major injuries, officials said.

On the agenda was a meeting with European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen, who once more showed full commitment to Ukraine’s cause.

The letter Z, which has become the Russian emblem for the war, on a Russian tank at the roadside in the recaptured area of Izium (Leo Correa/AP)

Ms von der Leyen said she would address “how to continue getting our economies and people closer while Ukraine progresses towards accession” to the bloc, which is still years away in even the best of circumstances.

While Russian forces in some areas are increasingly being pushed back toward the border, Russia is still striking from behind the front line.

It fired missiles at the dam of the reservoir close to Mr Zelensky’s birthplace, Kryvyi Rih, forcing local authorities into emergency works to make sure there was no threat to the population.

The head of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, said Thursday that officials blew up two dams to help the river flow and added that levels had begun to subside.

The attack so close to his roots angered Mr Zelensky, who said the strikes had no military value.

Volodymyr Zelensky with soldiers after attending a national flag-raising ceremony in Izium (Leo Correa/AP)

“In fact, hitting hundreds of thousands of ordinary civilians is another reason why Russia will lose,” he said in his nightly address late on Wednesday.

Mr Zelensky himself remained in a buoyant mood, saying on Wednesday that almost 400 settlements had been retaken in less than a week of fighting.

“It was an unprecedented movement of our warriors – Ukrainians once again managed to do what many considered impossible,” he said.

He is expected to ask for more western military aid, which has been essential in driving the counteroffensive, and request even harsher sanctions against Moscow as the war drags on into its seventh month.

Despite the renewed Ukrainian vigour on the battlefield and the first rumblings of criticism at home, Mr Putin is staying steadfast with his determination to fully subdue Ukraine, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

After a phone call with Mr Putin earlier in the week, Mr Scholz said that “unfortunately, I cannot tell you that the realisation has grown over there by now that this was a mistake to start this war”.

He added: “There has been no indication that new attitudes are emerging there now.”

