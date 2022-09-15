US scoffs as Bosnian Serb leader claims he can spy on country’s ambassador

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US scoffs as Bosnian Serb leader claims he can spy on country’s ambassador

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 1:46 pm
Bosnian Serb member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia Milorad Dodik watches military exercises (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Bosnian Serb member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia Milorad Dodik watches military exercises (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

The US embassy in Sarajevo has described claims by the Bosnian Serb leader that his security services are eavesdropping on the American ambassador there as “blustering”.

It also said his separatist policies are “gambling” with the future of the Serb entity in the Balkan state.

Milorad Dodik, a member of Bosnia’s tripartite presidency, claimed at a pre-election rally on Wednesday that the Bosnian Serb spying agency is now capable of listening to the conversations by US ambassador Michael Murphy and his staff.

“We also listening in on to them now, it’s not only them listening in on us,” Mr Dodik told his supporters.

Bosnian Serb member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia Milorad Dodik
Bosnian Serb member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia Milorad Dodik (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

“I know what they are talking about.”

He said this was not possible to do this just a few years ago.

“What we say in private is the same as what we say in public – the United States remains committed to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and multiethnic character and we will respond to any destabilising, anti-Dayton activity,” the US embassy tweeted, referring to a 1995 peace deal reached in Dayton, Ohio, between Bosniaks, Serbs and Croats that ended a war that left at least 100,000 people dead and millions homeless.

Although the peace deal ended the bloodshed, it left Bosnia deeply divided between the Bosniak-Croat federation and the Serb entity called Republika Srpska.

Mr Dodik has openly been striving to split the Serb entity from Bosnia and join it with neighbouring Serbia.

“All of Mr Dodik’s blustering cannot change the fundamental fact that the RS is not a state. It is one of BiH’s two entities,” the embassy tweet said.

“His pursuit of an ‘Independent Srpska in BIH’ isn’t protecting the RS or its residents, it is gambling with their future.”

Mr Dodik, known for his staunchly pro-Russian stance, has been under US financial and travel sanctions since January after President Joe Biden’s administration accused him of “corrupt activities” that threaten to destabilise the region.

Media in Bosnia say Mr Dodik is among politicians in more than two dozen countries who since 2014 were paid by Russia in exchange for exerting pro-Kremlin influence.

According to a newly declassified review by US intelligence agencies, Russia has spent at least 300 million US dollars (£261.2 million) to sway both politics and policy in those states.

There are fears in the West that Russia is — through the Bosnian Serbs and its Balkan ally Serbia — working on destabilising Bosnia to shift at least part of world attention from its war on Ukraine.

