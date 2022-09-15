Shane Lowry: Golf risks alienating fans with disgusting amount of money involved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Shane Lowry: Golf risks alienating fans with disgusting amount of money involved

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 1:56 pm
Shane Lowry believes “disgusting” amounts of money in golf risks alienating fans (Adam Davy/PA)
Shane Lowry believes “disgusting” amounts of money in golf risks alienating fans (Adam Davy/PA)

Shane Lowry believes the “disgusting” amounts of money in professional golf risks alienating fans and that he “never contemplated” joining LIV Golf as he feels it is bad for the game.

Lowry said he did not know until hours afterwards how much prize money he won for his victory in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, where he held off Ryder Cup team-mates Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm on Sunday.

And although he admits he was “well looked after” for signing a three-year deal to play the Saudi International, he insists he was never tempted to join the Saudi-funded breakaway headed by Greg Norman.

Shane Lowry
Shane Lowry lifts the trophy after winning the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth (Adam Davy/PA)

“We are very lucky the corporate world loves golf and that’s why we have such great sponsors and that’s why we play for a lot of money, but I do feel like this is causing a division in the game and it’s going to p*** people off,” Lowry told the No Laying Up podcast.

“People are going to stop watching it. I think the amounts of money that are being thrown around are absolutely disgusting at the minute. I feel all people talk about is money now.

“We play for points now in the FedEx Cup, but I watched the Tour Championship and all the commentators talked about was how much money they’re going to win and I thought, will you just talk about the trophy or the title or how many times Tiger (Woods) has won it.

“Going down the stretch, Rory’s going to pass Tiger if he wins this. I think it’s just disgusting amounts of money that we’re talking about to be honest.

“The general Joe Soap, the guy who works his nuts off to make 50 grand a year and has to struggle to pay his membership at his golf club and loves the game so much, this is probably p****** him off more than anyone and I think that’s the wrong thing to do.”

Lowry admits he regrets saying “I’m a golfer, not a politician” when asked about playing in Saudi Arabia despite the kingdom’s human rights record, adding: “That was the wrong thing to say.

“I played the Saudi international for the last three years and it would have been very hypocritical for me to say ‘I don’t like where the money is coming from’. I just think it (LIV Golf) is bad for the game.

“I have always said I play for trophies, not for money. That’s why I didn’t entertain it, to be honest. The reason I have never even contemplated it is I don’t think it is good for the game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Derek McInnes wants Kilmarnock to start taking points on the road (Will Matthews/PA)
Derek McInnes challenges Kilmarnock to start picking up points away from home
Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been handed a first England call-up by Gareth Southgate (Nick Potts/PA Images).
Brentford striker Ivan Toney handed first England call-up by Gareth Southgate
Graham Potter gives instructions from the touchline (John Walton/PA)
A statistical look at Graham Potter’s Chelsea debut vs Thomas Tuchel’s last game
Jos Buttler is leading England’s first tour of Pakistan in 17 years (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jos Buttler begins England’s Pakistan tour by announcing flood appeal donation
Preston’s Robbie Brady has been recalled to the senior Republic of Ireland squad (Trenka Attila/PA)
Robbie Brady, Andrew Omobamidele and Callum O’Dowda handed Republic recall
Matty Jones has been appointed the new manager of Wales’ Under-21 side (Simon Galloway/PA)
Matty Jones wants to take Wales Under-21s to major tournament
Sarah Hunter is hoping England can maintain their standards (Andrew Matthews/PA)
England skipper Sarah Hunter knows expectations are high heading into World Cup
David Martindale sees a chance to climb the table (Jane Barlow/PA)
David Martindale wants Livingston to take opportunity to move into top six
Crystal Palace defender Kofi Balmer has been included in Northern Ireland’s senior squad for the first time (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kofi Balmer handed first senior Northern Ireland call-up for Nations League ties
Erling Haaland scored a stunning winner (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erling Haaland ‘living the dream’ at Man City and warns there is ‘more to…

More from Press and Journal

Indya Auld and her grandmother Greta. Supplied by MND Scotland.
Aberdeenshire father and daughter hike around the Himalayas to fundraise for gran with MND
0
stromness crash
Two cars involved in crash on A944 at Loch of Skene
0
4 PAUL MACLEOD - 10 DAVID BOOTH
Paul Macleod makes Nairn County return
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee MacRae and her son Andrew. N/A. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial day three: Sister knew 'something dreadful had happened'
Orkney harbours masterplan
Orkney council's Scotwind negotiating team to be given another year for talks with developers?
0
The Pitstop
'It is a real family affair': Unique roadside cafe The Pitstop welcomes new owners
0

Editor's Picks