Rory McIlroy begins Italian Open with superb 67 after recovering from slow start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Rory McIlroy begins Italian Open with superb 67 after recovering from slow start

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 2:48 pm
Rory McIlroy recovered from a slow start to shoot 67 in the first round of the Italian Open (Adam Davy/PA)
Rory McIlroy recovered from a slow start to shoot 67 in the first round of the Italian Open (Adam Davy/PA)

Rory McIlroy recovered from a slow start to live up to his billing as the pre-tournament favourite in the first round of the DS Automobiles Italian Open.

Starting on the back nine at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, the venue for next year’s Ryder Cup, McIlroy was one over par after eight holes and threw his ball away in frustration following a bogey on the 17th.

The four-time major winner then had to hole from 18 feet to save par on the 18th and from seven feet on the first, but kick-started his round by holing out from 115 yards for an eagle on the par-four third.

Birdies at the fifth, eighth and ninth completed an inward half of 30 and an opening four-under-par 67, giving McIlroy a share of the early clubhouse lead with Malaysia’s Gavin Green and Spain’s Adri Arnaus.

Asked what he was thinking midway through his round, McIlroy told Sky Sports: “Probably that I shouldn’t have stayed up so late last night! I felt like I was still half asleep playing that front nine.

“That eagle obviously ignited something and sort of kick-started my round a little bit and I played some really good golf on the way in.

“I can’t complain, I played the more difficult nine well today and the easier nine not so well so probably evened out. I just need to tidy up a few things going into the next few days.”

McIlroy met with Europe captain Luke Donald and fellow likely Ryder Cup players for dinner and “team bonding” on Wednesday evening, with the topic of how to set up the course to favour the home side no doubt on the agenda.

“Stats-wise the American team are very good from 150 (yards) in, so they’re trying to set the golf course up that it’s a challenge to get your tee shots within that range,” McIlroy added.

“Even this year compared to last year some of the tee shots have been brought in, the rough’s been brought in on either side. You’ve got bunkers you can carry at 300, 310 (yards), but the angle that’s created is very tight and you’re hitting it into a smaller window.

“I think by forcing people to play more conservative off the tee helps the Europeans a little bit, I think that’s part of the strategy for next year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Huddersfield loanee Romoney Crichlow is an injury doubt for Bradford (Nick Potts/PA)
Romoney Crichlow and Dion Pereira doubts for Bradford’s game with Stevenage
Worcester satisfied the demands of the Rugby Football Union (David Davies/PA)
Worcester cleared to host Sunday’s Gallagher Premiership match against Exeter
Joe Wright is happy to be playing again at Kilmarnock after suffering a serious injury at former club Doncaster (Nick Potts/PA)
Joe Wright enjoying playing football again after a year on the sidelines
Ismaila Sarr could miss out on Watford’s clash with Sunderland (John Walton/PA)
Watford wait on fitness of Ismaila Sarr ahead of Sunderland clash
Mark Wood is not ready to give up his red-ball career (Darren England via AAP/PA)
I’d love to play for Stokesy – Mark Wood not ready to turn back…
The Women’s Super League begins its new campaign this weekend (John Walton/PA)
Integrity remains important as women’s football seeks to build on Euro 2022 win
Huddersfield assistant coach Narcis Pelach, pictured, and Paul Harsley will take charge for the home game against Cardiff (Mike Egerton/PA)
Narcis Pelach and Paul Harsley to take charge as Huddersfield host Cardiff
Motherwell’s Joe Efford (left) reveals struggle due to Covid (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Motherwell ace Joe Efford admits asthma returning was a worry after Covid scare
Ethan Hayter hopes to celebrate his birthday in style at the at the UCI Road World Championships (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ethan Hayter out to make most of ‘big opportunity’ at Road World Championships
Bruno Guimaraes might not be available (Richard Sellers/PA)
Newcastle could still be without key trio against Bournemouth

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeenshire and Orkney will be hit by a school worker strike in September.
One step closer to teacher strike after union 'overwhelmingly' rejects pay offer
0
The V-22 Osprey can be seen in the distance flying over the Aberdeen area. Picture: Callum Main.
Is it a drone, is it a plane? US military helicopter spotted in sky…
0
Tullos Car Clinic. Supplied by Google.
Tullos Car Clinic to close due to mechanic shortage and increasing costs
0
CR0026701 A Loganair flight from Teeside arrives at Aberdeen International Airport. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 15-02-2021`
Loganair flight travelling to Aberdeen diverted due to weather conditions
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial day four Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. n/a. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused seen scrubbing boot of car in days after disappearance, court…
Grant Campbell only retired from football in the summer - so the ex-Wick, Cove and Fraserburgh star is well placed to help Highland League Weekly dissect this weekend's Scottish Cup first round ties.
WATCH: Our Highland League Weekly Scottish Cup preview special with ex-Wick Academy and Fraserburgh…
0

Editor's Picks