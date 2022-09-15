Two busloads of migrants dropped off near US vice president’s home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Two busloads of migrants dropped off near US vice president’s home

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 3:40 pm
US vice president Kamala Harris (Susan Walsh/AP)
US vice president Kamala Harris (Susan Walsh/AP)

Two buses of migrants from the US-Mexico border have been dropped off near American vice president Kamala Harris’s Washington home in a bitter political battle over Joe Biden’s immigration policies.

It was not immediately clear which Republican leader had sent them.

Texas governor Greg Abbott has been bussing migrants out of Texas to cities with Democratic mayors because he claims there are too many arrivals over the border to his state.

Arizona governor Doug Ducey has also adopted this policy, while Florida governor Ron DeSantis has also got in on the act recently.

It was first dreamed up by former president Donald Trump.

About two dozen men and women stood outside the US Naval Observatory at dawn, clutching clear plastic bags of their belongings brought with them over the border, before moving to a nearby church.

Ms Harris’s office had no immediate comment.

After migrants seeking asylum cross the US-Mexico border, they spend time in a US Customs and Border Protection facility along the border until they are generally released into the US to wait out their cases.

Republicans say Mr Biden’s policies encourage migrants to vanish into the US.

Democrats argue the Mr Trump-era policy of forcing migrants to wait out their asylum cases in Mexico was inhumane.

Mr DeSantis flew two planes of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday.

And, last week, Mr Abbott sent about 75 migrants to Chicago.

District of Columbia mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency last week over the continued arrival of buses of migrants.

The district earlier requested National Guard assistance to help stem a “growing humanitarian crisis” prompted by the arrival of thousands of migrants, but the Pentagon rejected the request.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

The skyscraper fire in China (AP)
Fire engulfs 42-storey building in China
Giant African land snail (Alamy/PA)
Trail of slime leads German customs officials to bags of giant snails
A Ukrainian serviceman uses a metal detector to inspect a mass grave in Izium (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Russia leaves death everywhere, says Zelensky, as Ukraine combs mass burial site
Flowers next to a photograph of the Queen in Hong Kong (Anthony Kwan/AP)
Public grief over Queen ‘doubles as dissent’ in Hong Kong
People walk on mud and debris in Senigallia, Italy (Gabriele Moroni/LaPresse via AP)
Floods in Italy kill at least 10 as people climb trees to find safety
Ethan Hayter hopes to celebrate his birthday in style at the at the UCI Road World Championships (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ethan Hayter out to make most of ‘big opportunity’ at Road World Championships
Master of Ceremonies Marc Abrahams poses with the 2022 Ig Nobel prize (Michael Dwyer/AP)
Constipated scorpions and love at first sight inspire winners of Ig Nobels
Gennady Golovkin is set for his 45th professional fight (Nick Potts/PA)
Retirement not in Gennady Golovkin’s thoughts ahead of Saul Alvarez rematch
Displaced families who fled their flood-hit homes take refuge along a roadside in Pakistan (Pervez Masih/AP)
Water begins receding in Pakistan province worst hit by floods
People receive food rations in Kabul, Afghanistan (AP)
UN food chief warns of ‘tsunami of hunger’

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeenshire and Orkney will be hit by a school worker strike in September.
One step closer to teacher strike after union 'overwhelmingly' rejects pay offer
0
The V-22 Osprey can be seen in the distance flying over the Aberdeen area. Picture: Callum Main.
Is it a drone, is it a plane? US military helicopter spotted in sky…
0
Tullos Car Clinic. Supplied by Google.
Tullos Car Clinic to close due to mechanic shortage and increasing costs
0
CR0026701 A Loganair flight from Teeside arrives at Aberdeen International Airport. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 15-02-2021`
Loganair flight travelling to Aberdeen diverted due to weather conditions
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial day four Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. n/a. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused seen scrubbing boot of car in days after disappearance, court…
Grant Campbell only retired from football in the summer - so the ex-Wick, Cove and Fraserburgh star is well placed to help Highland League Weekly dissect this weekend's Scottish Cup first round ties.
WATCH: Our Highland League Weekly Scottish Cup preview special with ex-Wick Academy and Fraserburgh…
0

Editor's Picks