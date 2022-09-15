Russians ‘tortured Ukrainian detainees to death’ freed medic tells panel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russians ‘tortured Ukrainian detainees to death’ freed medic tells panel

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 5:02 pm
Ukrainian medic Yuliia Paievska, known to Ukrainians by the nickname Taira, speaks during an appearance before US politicians on the Helsinki Commission (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)

A volunteer medic captured by Russian forces during their siege of Mariupol in Ukraine has told US politicians Russians routinely tortured her and others – killing many detainees.

In her most detailed public account of her months in captivity, Ukrainian Yuliia Paievska, detained in March and held by Russian and pro-Russian forces for three months, spoke to politicians with the Helsinki Commission, a government agency created in part to promote compliance with human rights internationally.

Known to Ukrainians by the nickname Taira, Ms Paievska became a popular figure in her home country.

Her care of the wounded during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war received global attention after her bodycam footage was provided to the Associated Press.

Ukrainian medic Yuliia Paievska, known to Ukrainians by the nickname Taira, speaks during an appearance before US politicians on the Helsinki Commission (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)

“Do you know why we do this to you?” a Russian asked Ms Paievska as he tortured her, she recounted to the commission.

She told the panel her answer to him was: “Because you can.”

A seven-year-old boy died in her lap because she had none of the medical gear needed to treat him, she said.

Russian captors made Ukrainian prisoners remove their clothes before the Russians set to bloodying and tormenting them, she said.

Prisoners lingered in pain, screaming, for weeks before dying.

“Then in this torment of hell, the only things they feel before death is abuse and additional pain,” she said.

Ms Paievska had been one of thousands of Ukrainians believed to have been taken prisoner by Russian forces.

Mariupol’s mayor said 10,000 people from his city alone disappeared during what was the months-long Russian siege of that city.

It fell to Russians in April, with the city all but destroyed by Russian bombardment and with countless dead.

The Geneva Conventions single out medics, both military and civilian, for protection “in all circumstance”.

Senator Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat and co-chairman of the Helsinki Commission, underscored that the conditions she described for civilian and military detainees violated international law.

Republican Joe Wilson called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal.

Before she was captured, Ms Paievska recorded more than 256 gigabytes of harrowing bodycam footage showing her team’s efforts to save the wounded in the besieged city.

She got the footage to Associated Press journalists, the last international team in Mariupol, on a tiny data card.

The journalists fled the city on March 15 with the card embedded inside a tampon, carrying it through 15 Russian checkpoints.

The next day, Ms Paievska was taken by pro-Russia forces.

Three months passed before she emerged on June 17, thin and haggard, her athlete’s body more than 22 pounds lighter from lack of nourishment and activity.

She said the AP report that showed her caring for Russian and Ukrainian soldiers alike, along with civilians of Mariupol, was critical to her release.

Ms Paievska had previously declined to speak to journalists about conditions in detention, only describing it broadly as hell.

She swallowed heavily at times on Thursday while giving evidence slowly in a mix of Ukrainian and halting English.

“It’s very unpleasant” to say what happened there, she said.

