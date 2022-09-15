Mummified body found in home by police after burglary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mummified body found in home by police after burglary

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 5:28 pm
(Norm Lane/Alamy/PA)
(Norm Lane/Alamy/PA)

A mummified body was found in the bath of a north-west Arizona home by police officers investigating a burglary.

The officers were called to the house at about 3.30am on Saturday and found 65-year-old Christine Lee Walters rummaging through items inside, Bullhead City Police alleged.

There were pry marks on the door indicated a break-in, the force said, with Walters accused of going inside for days and taking clothes, purses and other items she allegedly planned to sell online.

When officers searched the home, they found the body in a naturally mummified state – which happens when a corpse is exposed to very dry conditions that slow decomposition.

Walters is said to have told police she did not know the body – which has not been identified – was in the house.

Bullhead City, Arizona, from the Nevada side of the Colorado River
Bullhead City, Arizona, from the Nevada side of the Colorado River(Terry Thomas/Alamy/PA)

Neighbours told police they thought the home was empty – believing the owner had moved away because they had not seen them for about a year.

The Mohave County medical examiner’s office is trying to determine a cause of death.

Detectives allegedly found the homeowner’s birth certificate, credit cards, driver’s licence and income tax paperwork during searches of Walters’ home and vehicle.

She was arrested on suspicion of two counts of burglary.

Police said they are seeking additional charges after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were allegedly found in her possession.

