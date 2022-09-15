Former Wales captain and ‘iconic’ voice of rugby Eddie Butler dies aged 65

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Wales captain and ‘iconic’ voice of rugby Eddie Butler dies aged 65

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 6:40 pm Updated: September 15, 2022, 6:50 pm
Eddie Butler has died at the age of 65 (PA)
Eddie Butler has died at the age of 65 (PA)

Former Wales captain and rugby commentator Eddie Butler has died aged 65, with tributes lamenting the loss of an “iconic” sporting voice.

The 16-cap Wales number eight died in his sleep on a charity trek on the Inca Trail in Peru.

Former England hooker and Butler’s BBC colleague Brian Moore offered a touching social media farewell.

“I am devastated by this news,” Moore tweeted.

“Ed, I’m sorry I never told you how much I admired you as a broadcaster and as a man. Well, it wasn’t like that between us, was it.

“Condolences to Sue and your family. Sport has lost an iconic voice.

“I have lost a very dear friend. Goodbye Edward.”

Butler rose to prominence with Pontypool in the 1970s, representing Wales between 1980 and 1984.

He toured New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions in 1983, before forging a highly respected career as a commentator and broadcaster.

“The Prostate Cymru charity is devastated by the passing of its much loved ambassador Eddie Butler,” read a statement announcing the news.

“Eddie was the voice of Wales and we were honoured to have him as part of our charity. We will cherish the many memories we have of him.

“Over the last week Eddie once again showed his generosity and steadfast commitment to good causes by joining 25 Prostate Cymru fundraisers, including his daughter Nell, on the Inca Trail Trek to Machu Picchu.

“In the early hours of Thursday, September 15, Ed passed away peacefully in his sleep at Ecoinka base camp in the Peruvian Andes.

“He leaves behind his wife Susan and six children, who are very much in our thoughts.”

Webb Ellis Cup Tour July 03 day 23
Eddie Butler, left, pictured with fellow former Wales international Rhys Williams and ITN presenter Jonathan Hill in 2015 (PA)

Butler represented Cambridge University from 1976 to 1978 while studying French and Spanish at Fitzwilliam College.

The imposing back-row forward made his Wales debut in the 18-9 win over France in January 1980.

After rugby Butler enjoyed a short stint as a teacher, then worked for a property development company – before finding another niche in broadcasting.

Butler moved on from stints with national newspapers to excel for the BBC in commentary on rugby, but also adding colour to major sporting events, notably coverage of the Olympics.

Welsh Rugby Union chairman Rob Butcher insisted his country owed Butler a sizeable debt for his contribution to the sport.

“For many Eddie was the voice of Welsh rugby and he will be sorely missed by supporters around the globe as well as his friends throughout the game and here at the WRU,” said Butcher.

“He proudly represented his country as a player, was a mainstay in press boxes around the world long after he retired from the game and has been prolific in the way in which he has served Welsh rugby in both the written and spoken word over decades.

“Our thoughts and prayers go to his family, who we also know well and cherish, and his close friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time.

“He was a unique individual on the game in Wales owes him a debt of gratitude for his contributions both on and off the pitch.”

The BBC director general Tim Davie also paid tribute to a “wonderful wordsmith” who voiced some of rugby’s most vital moments.

“Everyone at BBC Sport is shocked and saddened by this very sad news,” said Davie.

“Eddie was a brilliantly gifted commentator, writer and reporter whose passion for the game of rugby union shone through every broadcast.

“A wonderful wordsmith with a rich, iconic voice, he provided the definitive soundtrack to some of the greatest moments in rugby’s history.

“He will be much missed by all of us, our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

Editor's Picks