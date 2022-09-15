Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo score as Man Utd ease past Sheriff Tiraspol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo score as Man Utd ease past Sheriff Tiraspol

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 7:48 pm Updated: September 15, 2022, 7:50 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo was on target for Manchester United (Sergei Grits/AP)
Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo both made points as Manchester United eased to a 2-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League.

Sancho was on target hours after being left out of the England squad and Ronaldo scored his first of the season as United brushed off the Moldovans in Chisinau to register their first points of the group stage.

Both goals came in the first half with Ronaldo’s, a penalty in the 39th minute, being the 699th of his glittering club career.

After a summer of speculation over his future, it underlined a strong performance from the Portuguese on just his third start under Erik Ten Hag.

The result ensured United’s campaign was up and running after defeat in their Group E opener against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford last week.

Sheriff may have surprised European giants and eventual winners Real Madrid in the Champions League last season but, after much change to their side since, they lacked the quality to consistently trouble United.

The Moldovans did start positively, and Mouhamed Diop fired over from distance after a Diogo Dalot error, but they were caught out as soon as United began to assert themselves.

Moldova Soccer Europa League
Jadon Sancho, second from right, opened the scoring (Sergei Grits/AP)

Sancho, perhaps stung into action by his omission from the national side, finished superbly in the 17th minute after collecting the ball from Christian Eriksen on the edge of the area.

The former Borussia Dortmund star cleverly wrong-footed a defender with a couple of smart touches and guided in a shot off the base of the post.

Sheriff responded well as Iyayi Atiemwen cut inside from the left and shot narrowly wide before also going close from a free-kick.

Ronaldo went close to doubling the lead after being released by a quick Antony free-kick but shot over.

Moldova Soccer Europa League
Cristiano Ronaldo doubled the lead from the spot (Sergei Grits/AP)

Sancho was denied another by a goalline clearance from Stjepan Radeljic after goalkeeper Maxym Koval gave the ball straight to Antony.

United’s second came from the penalty spot after Dalot was carelessly tripped by Patrick Kpozo.

Ronaldo struck coolly from 12 yards with a shot straight down the middle.

Bruno Fernandes forced Koval to save with his feet early in the second half and Ronaldo was wayward attempting to place a shot in the top corner after a swift attack.

Sheriff pieced together some good moves themselves at times but lacked any cutting edge. Ibrahim Rasheed sent an attempted lob over and Cedric Badolo shot straight at David De Gea.

Sheriff pressed further in the closing minutes but United were not troubled as they held out for victory.

