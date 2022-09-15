West Ham make hard work of Silkeborg victory despite Gianluca Scamacca scorcher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
West Ham make hard work of Silkeborg victory despite Gianluca Scamacca scorcher

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 10:12 pm
Gianluca Scamacca scored West Ham’s second goal (Johnny Pedersen/AP)
Gianluca Scamacca scored West Ham's second goal (Johnny Pedersen/AP)

Gianluca Scamacca scored a cracker but West Ham made hard work of a 3-2 victory at Danish side Silkeborg in the Europa Conference League.

The Italy striker, a £30million summer signing from Sassuolo, scored with a stunning strike in between a penalty from Manuel Lanzini and Craig Dawson’s header.

But it was not all plain sailing for David Moyes’ side as, just as they had against Romanian side FCSB a week ago, they conceded the first goal.

And they were hanging on for the final 15 minutes after Soren Tengstedt pulled one back before eventually making it two wins from two in Europe this season.

Silkeborg, fourth in the Danish Superliga and managed by former Aston Villa defender Kent Nielsen, stunned the Premier League team by taking the lead after just five minutes.

The ball was pulled back for Kasper Kusk to sidefoot past wrongfooted Hammers keeper Alphonse Areola from the edge of the area.

With West Ham struggling to get to grips with the artificial pitch at Silkeborg’s modern JYSK Park stadium, Lukas Engel almost doubled the advantage with a shot which flew across goal and wide.

However, the lead lasted only six minutes before Maxwel Cornet was pushed to the ground by Tobias Salquist and Lanzini hauled the Hammers level from the penalty spot.

After 25 minutes the visitors had the lead through a Scamacca special. Cornet intercepted a loose pass and played in the Italian, who let fly from 20 yards with a scorcher which flew high into the net.

Silkeborg should have equalised when Nicklas Helenius headed home from a corner but it was ruled out for a foul, with no VAR in operation to overturn what looked to be the wrong decision.

Then Dawson, who has been out injured since West Ham’s first pre-season friendly, marked his return to the side with the third goal, a trademark header from Aaron Cresswell’s corner, eight minutes before half-time.

With a trip to his former club Everton on Sunday in mind, Moyes gave Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta and Scamacca a breather, with Tomas Soucek, Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen sent on.

But when Bowen gave the ball away and Lanzini mistimed a challenge, Silkeborg broke clear and halved the deficit through Tengstedt.

And the Hammers were almost pegged back when the ball landed at the feet of Tonni Adamsen, but Areola denied him an equaliser with a fine save.

Editor's Picks