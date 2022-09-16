New York judge named as arbiter in Donald Trump records investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

New York judge named as arbiter in Donald Trump records investigation

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 7:22 am
The FBI carried out a search at ex-president’s Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate (Steve Helber/AP)
The FBI carried out a search at ex-president’s Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate (Steve Helber/AP)

A New York judge has been appointed to serve as an independent arbiter in the criminal investigation into the presence of classified documents at former US president Donald Trump’s Florida home.

In making the appointment, US District judge Aileen Cannon also refused to permit the Justice Department to resume its use of the highly sensitive records seized in an FBI search last month.

Judge Cannon empowered the newly named special master, Raymond Dearie, to review the entire tranche of records taken in the August 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and set a November deadline for his work.

In the meantime, she continued to block the department from using for its investigation roughly 100 documents marked as classified that were seized.

Trump FBI
A page from the order by US District Judge Aileen Cannon naming Raymond Dearie as special master (Jon Elswick/AP)

The sharply worded order from Ms Cannon, a Trump appointee, will almost certainly slow the pace of the investigation and set the stage for a challenge to a federal appeals court.

The department had given the judge until Thursday to put on hold her order pausing investigators’ review of classified records while the special master completes his work. The department said it would ask the Atlanta-based 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals to intervene if she did not do so by then.

The Justice Department did not immediately comment on Thursday’s ruling.

Ms Cannon, who last week granted the Trump team’s request for a special master over the objections of the Justice Department, made clear in her Thursday order that she was not prepared to blindly accept the government’s characterisations of the documents, saying “evenhanded procedure does not demand unquestioning trust in the determinations of the Department of Justice”.

She turned aside the department’s position that Mr Trump could not have any ownership interests in the documents, and said she was receptive to the possibility the former president could raise valid claims of privilege over at least some of the records.

She noted ongoing disagreements between the two sides about the “proper designation of the seized materials” and the “legal implications flowing from those designations”.

“The Court does not find it appropriate to accept the Government’s conclusions on these important and disputed issues without further review by a neutral third party in an expedited and orderly fashion,” she wrote.

The selection of Mr Dearie, a former federal prosecutor who for years served as the chief judge of the federal court based in Brooklyn, came after both the Justice Department and Mr Trump’s lawyers made clear they would be satisfied with his appointment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

A minute’s silence at Villa Park (Martin Rickett/PA)
Prince of Wales sent message of support to Aston Villa before Southampton game
(PA)
The Phantom Of The Opera to close on Broadway, reports say
Pep Guardiola has no concerns about Jack Grealish’s form (Tim Goode/PA)
Pep Guardiola defends Jack Grealish and tells midfielder to ignore criticism
Antonio Conte believes Son Heung-min will be scoring again for Tottenham soon (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Son Heung-min is ‘never a problem’ says Tottenham boss Antonio Conte
Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey scored the winner (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jacob Ramsey goal eases pressure on Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard
Tyson Fury’s team have sent contracts to Anthony Joshua (Nick Potts/PA)
Frank Warren: Anthony Joshua’s camp have received contracts for Tyson Fury fight
Rory McIlroy holds the halfway lead (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
Rory McIlroy picks up the pace to claim lead ahead of Matt Fitzpatrick in…
Abortion rights supporters demonstrate outside the Senate chamber at the West Virginia state Capitol (Chris Dorst/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)
West Virginia governor signs abortion ban into law
The unidentified graves in the recently retaken area of Izium (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Mass burial site includes torture victims, says Ukraine’s president
A witness protection order in the Sir Salman Rushdie assault case is to be discussed next week (Joshua Bessex/AP)
Witness protection order in Sir Salman Rushdie case to be discussed next week

More from Press and Journal

Martin Maclean of Brora Rangers.
Brora Rangers knocked out of Scottish Cup by Open Goal Broomhill after extra time
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.
Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success
0
Pollok v Huntly, Scottish Cup 1st Round, 16 September 2022 Lyall Booth (Huntly) and Stuart McCann (Pollok) during the Scottish Cup 1st Round match at Newlandsfield, Glasgow, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix.org.uk
Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok
The crash happened at around 7.55pm on the A9 near Slochd Summit. Supplied by Google Maps.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
West End Roundabout in Fort William, which forms part of the A82, will be closed for three nights next week.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
Highland Council are considering additional funding to help tackle the cost of living crisis in time for winter. Picture by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0

Editor's Picks