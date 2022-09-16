12 dead after homes collapse during torrential rain in India

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

12 dead after homes collapse during torrential rain in India

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 8:20 am Updated: September 16, 2022, 9:04 am
A woman walks on a wall that collapsed following heavy rain in Lucknow (AP)
A woman walks on a wall that collapsed following heavy rain in Lucknow (AP)

At least 12 people have been killed after homes collapsed during heavy rain in northern Indian.

The downpour also caused power outages and the flooding of hundreds of houses.

Schools were closed for the day in Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh state capital, where the meteorological office recorded 1.4in of torrential rain in the past 24 hours, said Brijesh Pathak, the state’s deputy chief minister.

A wall collapsed on a slum dwelling made of plastic sheets and mud early on Friday in the Hazratganj area of the state capital where laborers were sleeping. Nine died on the spot and another three were taken to hospital with injuries, Mr Pathak said.

India Wall Collapse
Rescuers work at the site of a wall that collapsed following heavy rain (AP)

In Unnao, a town 25 miles south west of Lucknow, another three people were killed in a house collapse following torrential rains, Mr Pathak said.

Earlier this month, life was disrupted in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru after two days of torrential rain caused widespread power cuts and heavy floods that swept into homes and submerged roads.

The two zones that make up the city, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural, saw 141% and 114% excess rainfall, making it the wettest September day in the past eight years.

Monsoon rains in South Asia typically begin in June. But this year, heavy downpours lashed north-eastern India and Bangladesh from March, triggering floods as early as April in Bangladesh.

The monsoon season that ends in October leaves hundreds of people dead and tens of thousands homeless every year.

The weather system for the Indian subcontinent is being altered due to climate change. Scientists say this is making extreme events such as excess rainfall the new normal.

With rising global temperatures due to climate change, experts say the monsoon is becoming more variable. Much of the rain that would typically fall in a season is arriving in a shorter period of time.

