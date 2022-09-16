Erik Ten Hag will use upcoming break to ‘make plans’ for Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erik Ten Hag will use upcoming break to ‘make plans’ for Manchester United

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 9:56 am Updated: September 16, 2022, 12:10 pm
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag will not relent during the international break (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag will not relent during the upcoming break (Martin Rickett/PA)

Erik Ten Hag has no intention of taking a break during the upcoming gap in Manchester United’s schedule.

With this weekend’s Premier League clash against Leeds postponed and then a pause for international fixtures, United do not have a game until their derby trip to Manchester City on October 2.

United signed off for the period with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol in their Europa League group in Moldova on Thursday.

“Always you use breaks,” said Ten Hag, whose side had won four successive Premier League games prior to the postponement of last week’s fixture at Crystal Palace following the death of the Queen.

“We have many meetings, we have to improve the structures in and around the club. We will do.

“We will also look to the window in January or next summer already and also to improve our way of playing by making plans.”

United will face rivals Manchester City when they return to action next month
United will face rivals Manchester City when they return to action next month (Martin Rickett/PA)

The City game will be the first of 13 fixtures in the space of 43 days for United before top-level domestic football closes down for the World Cup.

Ten Hag added on MUTV: “Of course, it’s coming, a period with a game every third day and we have to get ready for that.

“The players, 90 per cent are away, but the others we will train properly. We have to prepare very well.

“Then I hope that everyone stays fit, returns back healthy and then we have to get in to attack.”

United had little trouble against the Moldovan champions in Chisinau, the match having been moved to the capital for security reasons.

Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty in Moldova was his first goal of the season
Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty in Moldova was his first goal of the season (Sergei Grits/AP/Press Association Images)

Jadon Sancho responded to news he had been omitted from England’s latest squad by opening the scoring after 17 minutes.

Sancho then had an effort cleared off the line before Cristiano Ronaldo wrapped up victory with his first goal of the season, from the penalty spot.

The win was United’s first in the competition after defeat in their Group E opener against Real Sociedad last week.

Defender Lisandro Martinez, who partnered Raphael Varane at the back, said: “We had to win as we needed the three points. It was very important to us.

“Sancho scored a fantastic goal and we know how big Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals are.”

